I’ve always believed in the power of theatre. I love being transported into another world where you learn from someone else’s perspective.
This can be as tragic as it is wonderful.
I was at an active shooter drill for GISD this past Friday, where people played the roles of victims, some of them shot while others were dead, while police and paramedics performed their roles, demonstrating what would happen, should an actual active shooter situation occur. It wasn’t theater, but it affected me much the same.
There was no blood, no special effects, not even the sound of gunfire, but it was an eerie experience nonetheless. Someone playing an injured victim yelled at the police where to go, and then told them to treat others first and ‘there’s still people down those halls.’ I saw one of my former classmates — now a teacher — playing one of the deceased, just laying there as the paramedic tied a black band around his ankle.
I saw my cousin limping, aided by two officers as he clutched his side. It was all pretend, just a demonstration so people will know what may happen. I’ve been teased at times about getting too emotionally invested in pretend things like that, but what was demonstrated at Gainesville High School as a drill has happened for real — repeatedly.
I recall a bomb threat when I was in school, but we went out to the football field, away from any potential blast, and spent a day in the stands while police swept the building. Fortunately, it was a false alarm. I think they finally tracked it down to a kid who wanted to get out of class for the day. Still, the threat of it being real was there.
We had shooter drills while I was in school, but never the real thing. We learned the hiding places, and not be in view of the window. We even learned that if we were near someone who was already shot, smear their blood on ourselves and play dead so that we wouldn’t appear to be a living target.
One of my most vivid memories was when we were discussing our strategy while we were in the theatre classroom. We had our hiding place behind locked doors where no one would see us, but we also had a plan. We would distribute the prop weapons, all of the swords and guns, as well as other props with any substantial weight to them. If our hiding place was discovered, our plan was to let out a battle cry with everything we had and try to discombobulate the attacker with our prop attacks, praying that they would lose their grip on their weapon and we could take it from them.
We fortunately never had to use that plan, but we were ready should the time come.
I read stories online of people who have different responses. There’s a story that went around of a little girl who was scared to wear her light-up sneakers to school because it might alert a shooter to where she and her classmates were hiding. Another story went around of the high school student whose response to the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol was, “Maybe now they’ll understand what students go through and will do something.”
Of course, if the kids are scared, the teachers are terrified. They have dry erase boards they can take off of the wall to use as shields. They keep their desk in strategic locations to either barricade the door or to hide students from the view of the window.
I don’t know what the solution is, and I am not going to claim to know. I don’t think there is any foolproof plan, but I know something needs to change. I think it starts with recognizing what other people go through, including recognizing what kids are going through.
The other day, I saw a comic that had that set-up of an older gentleman talking about how hard life was when he was in school. Then there was a kid who responded about how he is prepared for a gunman to come into his school and start shooting.
I could say we need more gun restrictions, but people would fire back by saying bad people get guns despite laws and restrictions, and needing good people with guns to stand up to them. I could say we need to arm teachers, but people would argue that more guns is not the solution to a problem with guns, like adding fire to fire just makes more fire. I think the answer is somewhere in between, but I don’t know what exactly that answer is.
What I do know is that teachers have enough to worry about without having to come up with defense strategies for their classrooms. I do know that growing up is hard enough without kids facing the possibility that a shooter could force their way into the school and take out half of their class in seconds.
Something must be done.
Anna Beall is Staff Writer at the Gainesville Daily Register.
