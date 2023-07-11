You’ve probably noticed the dearth of sports coverage in the last few editions of the Register. That’s because our Sports Editor Tanner Spearman was snatched away from us by a daily newspaper in Arkansas.
I hated seeing him go, but I’m not the only newspaper editor who could see his talent. His professional advancement was inevitable and well-earned. I will miss his exhaustive high school sports coverage as much as the rest of you.
Tanner’s departure leaves us a bit short-handed for now, but it doesn’t mean the end of high school sports in the Register — not by a long shot. We are considering our coverage options now and, more than likely, you’ll probably see my smiling face (and Yankees cap) on Friday nights this fall. Getting paid to watch high school sports is one of the perks of this job and I plan to do a lot more of it this fall.
It’s a fact of the business today that little newspapers like the Register have to do a lot more with a lot less.
We know that, and we make do as best we can. I can tell you that, for us, local faces and local places are the name of the game. We run state news to help show what your tax dollars are being spent on — for good or ill; however, Gainesville and Cooke County news and sports are the reasons we exist.
Staff Writer Anna Beall and I are still here, every day, rooting around for interesting people, places and things. We’re happy to do it, and we’re even more happy when our readers reach out to us with their own stories, photos, Letters to the Editor, etc. In fact, the more the merrier.
We’re not going anywhere, because there’s no place we’d rather be than here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.