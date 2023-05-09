I hate writing.
Don’t get me wrong, I also love it, but I hate it.
I love when words flow easily and ideas come in a cohesive strand. To inform, to entertain, to persuade, to get people to think, to have whatever impact that I want them to have — that is when I love writing.
The rest of the time, like when I’m trying to find something to write about but I’m on a deadline or if I can’t get a good opening sentence or I’m just trying to think of that one perfect word, I hate it. I hate those times when I’m metaphorically ramming my head into a wall going, “Think, you dang brain, think.”
A few months ago, I received an award for my columns, and I am very grateful for the recognition. I am very proud of the work I have done and I am very thankful to CNHI and the judges for bestowing me with this honor.
However, the award is also a curse, as it brings pressure and more eyes onto my work. I can no longer just put thoughts into a word document and send it to the editor while saying, “Use this if you want.” There is an expectation that it will be good and I have to live up to my previous standards; standards that I’m not 100 percent sure what they are.
My college degree is not in journalism. My degree is in theatre. I got a job at my local newspaper because I know the people of the community. I do not know how to properly format an article or column.
My columns are literally just me putting thoughts on paper. In recent months, that has become harder as I try to come up with themes that challenge people, but aren’t too divisive. I’m passionate about it, but it can’t get too repetitive. I want to stay relevant to my community, too.
Like I said, my degree is in theatre, and when I’m not working at the newspaper, I’m involved in our local community theatre. The current show at the Butterfield is a musical called, “Something Rotten,” and it features writers of Renaissance England struggling to hone their craft.
The whole play showcases struggles of writers, but to me the most relatable song is “Hard to Be the Bard.” This song is sung by William Shakespeare as he tries to come up with something as good as what he’s written before:
“Hard to do something as good as the last thing I did that was already great.”
I also appreciate the song’s description of the process after finally finding a topic and actually trying to write it:
“So you write down a word but it’s not the right word, so you try a new word but you hate the new word, and you need a good word but you can’t find the word.”
I have loved this musical since long before our local theatre said they were going to perform it. Ever since I started working at the newspaper, “Hard to Be the Bard” has come to mind whenever I try to write and the words are not coming easily.
While I love the humorous ways of showcasing struggles of writers, families, jobs and more in “Something Rotten,” I also love that the show has a lot of heart as well. The main theme centers on the line from “Hamlet” — “To thine own self be true.” Sometimes, that’s the part of this show I need in my head when I’m struggling to write. I lose what makes my voice unique when I stress about not fitting into the mold of a typical newspaper columnist that got their degree in journalism. I know writing is something I enjoy most when I’m being true to me and what I’m passionate about.
Granted, I can’t always just write what I feel, and yes, this is especially true in the columns where I get to have more of an opinion, but this also applies to some of my regular articles. I am passionate about being informed on all sides of an issue, in order to make an educated decision. I love sharing that information with others. I love my community, and I want others to see the good in it, but I also want to call attention to the things that can be improved.
I think everyone needs that reminder sometimes. “To thine own self be true.” Now, as with anything, people need to be flexible and cooperative, and people need to respect that other people have different ways of being true to themselves. Still, if you are sacrificing what makes you unique to please someone else, that’s not fair to you.
Listen to others, stand your ground, but above all else, “To thine own self be true.”
