What is it like to be in law enforcement today? A simple question with complex answers. It elicits several emotions including pride, gratitude, anger, frustration, concern and hope.
I am proud to be a law enforcement officer. I have been privileged to spend the last 28 years serving my community as a member of the Gainesville Police Department. I work with a professional team of men and women who have dedicated their lives to creating a safer environment for the members of our community. Law enforcement is an honorable profession that provides us with the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those we serve. It is a unique career that can provide a great sense of accomplishment although there are also many challenges.
I am grateful to serve a community that is so supportive of law enforcement. While this job can be very difficult at times, the ongoing support is refreshing and uplifting. We see other communities where our brothers and sisters in blue are not so fortunate and we watch them struggle through times of crisis. During times of adversity, we are fortunate that we work in a community that shows solidarity as we work through the challenges together.
I am angry that the officers in Minneapolis refused to listen to pleas for help, resulting in the death of George Floyd. Law enforcement officers take an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution, and those officers abandoned that oath on that day. They failed Mr. Floyd, their community, our profession, and our society. They tarnished the badge, the uniform and everything we stand for as law enforcement officers.
I am frustrated that the actions of a few reflect so negatively on the more than 800,000 law enforcement officers across our nation. The vast majority of law enforcement officers serve their communities with integrity, courage, and professionalism on a daily basis. They answer every call, regardless of sex, race, nationality or religious preference, in an effort to maintain order based on the rules provided by society. They do so selflessly, willing to lay down their life for another if necessary. It is disheartening to see the national media focus only on those officers who have fallen short when there are countless acts of sacrifice and heroism on a daily basis that are worthy of the same coverage.
I am also frustrated by the lack of social services available throughout our communities. As these crucial services dwindle, many times due to lack of funding, society looks for someone to call for intervention. When no one else will answer those calls and pleas for help, society turns to the one group who turns no one away and will always answer the calls for assistance. Law enforcement officers are additionally expected to be mental health professionals, crisis counselors and family guidance therapists. Officers are being placed in roles that should be filled by licensed professionals who have received years of training in their respective fields, simply because there is no one else to send. These officers, who are doing the very best that they can with the few hours of training they have received about the social crisis they are addressing, are subject to constant criticisms. Society must start restoring these services and stop using law enforcement officers to fill any and every gap.
I am concerned for my fellow law enforcement officers as they are put in harm’s way now more than ever due to the inexcusable actions of a few officers who are not representative of our profession. Officers across our nation have been ridiculed, taunted, beaten and even murdered as they attempt to protect the members of their communities, including those who would wish harm on them. These officers are beleaguered and they desperately need the support of their communities. If those communities could only look to Gainesville, they would see an impressive example of how we can all work together.
I am hopeful that things will improve across our nation. If other communities across the United States could develop the unity that exists in Gainesville, there is no limit to what can be accomplished. It will take hard work and the ability to find common ground while working through difficult issues. There may be times when some have to agree to disagree, but it can be done so with dignity and respect. We must continue to work together through issues when they arise, avoiding spiteful and inflammatory rhetoric. Instead, we must turn toward insightful conversation that leads to progressive action. Only by working together collectively can we move forward to a better and brighter future.
Kevin Phillips has been chief of the Gainesville Police Department since 2014.
