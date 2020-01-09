Many businesses and organizations have formed specialized response teams to take immediate action to mitigate emergency situations while waiting on emergency response personnel. Due to recent trends and local events, the formation of security teams has become more prevalent. Law enforcement will be responding quickly to a critical incident with the national average response time being about three minutes. While this is a fast response, many things can happen in three minutes so an effective security team can make a significant difference in the outcome of a critical incident.
While many organizations already have security teams, others are in the process of developing them following the shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. Although two members of the church were killed, including one member of the security team, another security team member was able to shoot and kill the suspect very quickly before he could harm others. This incident is a good example of the effectiveness of a well-organized security team.
An effective security team does not come together by chance and the process should be taken very seriously. The following suggestions are only intended to provide considerations for such a team and they are not intended to be taken as a complete process. While the goal of the security teams is to foster a safe environment, each organization will likely have a slightly different approach based on their needs.
The first decision is to determine if the organization wishes to create a security team. If the decision is made to move forward, a specified group or committee would be beneficial to organize and manage the team. A committee can develop the role of the security team and their responsibilities, which allows these decisions to be made with input from several different perspectives. The next step would be the selection of team members, which is crucial. Some people may wish to serve in the role but they may not have the physical ability, the right temperament or the ability to function in a stressful situation. Persons who have some involvement with law enforcement, military or private security may be good candidates although there may be others who are equally qualified. The committee could be used to review the candidates and then make the selection of team members. A commercially available background check might also be considered for persons in these roles.
Operating guidelines should be developed to determine how the security team is going to function. It may be beneficial to select one of the team members to serve in a leadership role for the team. It would be very helpful if this person has some familiarity with the security environment. Other decisions will need to be made regarding positioning of the team members. Consideration should be given to placing members in the foyer or the area outside of the main meeting area to prevent a potential threat from accessing the main group of people. The obvious downside to this configuration is that these persons do not get to participate in the main activities. Consideration should also be given to assigning team members to specific positions in the main meeting area to provide maximum coverage for the entire area.
If the security team members are going to be armed, careful consideration should be given to the guidelines for this aspect of the team. Persons who are serving on a security team may be expected to actively engage a threat and therefore carry a different weapon than persons who are carrying a weapon for defensive purposes only. As such, there are numerous things that need to be considered when selecting the weapon including reliability, caliber, revolver or semi-automatic and overall size. It is important for the weapon to be readily accessible but also secure, so the method of carry and holster configuration is also vital. Team members should seek guidance and recommendations from a reliable and knowledgeable source.
Another crucial aspect for the security team is training. The Greek poet Archilochus said, “We don’t rise to the level of our expectations; we fall to the level of our training.” If team members have not trained and prepared adequately, they will not be able to function optimally during a critical incident, which significantly reduces the chances of a successful outcome. Although there are no national statistics, various studies have shown that police officers, who receive training with firearms and work in high-stress situations on a regular basis, hit their intended targets less than 50% of the time. Given those numbers, how can a civilian with little to no training be expected to perform well in similar environments? The appropriate training will be critical to ensure that team members can appropriately respond to a moving threat in the midst of a chaotic situation filled with innocent civilians who may be very near the threat. Research should be conducted to identify individuals and organizations in your area who provide this type of training to civilians and who can provide references to support the quality of their training programs.
A well-organized, well-equipped and well-trained security team can be an asset during a critical incident. The objective of this team is to provide an environment where everyone in the group feels safer knowing that there are those who are keeping a watchful eye during activities and meetings. Although initial reactions may be to rush something into place, careful planning and implementation will yield better results providing increased safety and security for everyone involved.
Kevin Phillips has been chief of the Gainesville Police Department since 2014 and has been with the department for about 28 years.
