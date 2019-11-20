Since our nation’s beginning, we have recognized the right of every person to freely practice their religion. We have recognized the importance of allowing all to develop the spiritual life. We value such virtues as charity, integrity and the equality of all people. These flourish among people who care for more than just the material concerns of this life. Among those who give some thought to their Creator. We all benefit from this, whether you are a Christian, a Muslim, a Buddhist or even an atheist.
For this reason, our laws protect from discrimination against those who practice religion. Our laws do not promote any particular religion, but they ensure that those with sincere religious beliefs will not suffer discrimination in employment. Every workplace must display a notice informing employees of their rights under these laws. This notice usually reads, “Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended, protects applicants and employees from discrimination in hiring, promotion, discharge, pay, fringe benefits, job training, classification, referral, and other aspects of employment, on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), or national origin. Religious discrimination includes failing to reasonably accommodate an employee’s religious practices where the accommodation does not impose undue hardship.”
This is our law. Yet every day many businesses in our community discriminate against applicants and employees. The most common form of discrimination is the refusal to make reasonable accommodation for employees to be off for church on Sunday. Employers demand workers must be available on Sunday mornings to be hired for a position. Workers are told they may not be considered for a promotion if they are not available on Sunday. Other employers may harass workers who request off on Sunday mornings by continually pressuring them to work this Sunday.
This behavior is surely not from malice. Business owners and managers naturally must try to cover shifts when their business is open. Many seem to be unaware of the fact that the law requires them to provide this simple accommodation. The courts have almost always upheld requests for time off to attend worship services as reasonable. But whether from ignorance of the law or an unwillingness to comply, workers in our community are being asked to either violate their conscience or give up hope of gaining or keeping the job necessary to provide for their families.
Some may object that providing a day off gives special treatment to certain employees. We provide special accommodations for those with physical disabilities. We do so because we believe in the inherent dignity of every individual. We feel that making such accommodations makes our society better. We occasionally make special accommodations for minorities that have historically been discriminated against for the same reasons. Providing this minor accommodation for those with sincerely held religious beliefs benefits society as well. It allows each person to live according to the dictates of their conscience. Asking people to violate their conscience in such deeply held beliefs is harmful to all society. After all, if a person can be made to violate their conscience in this, what other areas will he or she compromise in?
Most professional jobs require our labor Monday through Friday. It is in our lower-paying service positions that this discrimination is most common. Do we want to live in a society where only those of greater means can afford to worship according to their conscience? Do we want to deny basic human rights to those who provide the common services we all rely on? Does the cashier at the grocery store or the waitress not deserve to sit beside us in worship?
What can we do? Business owners and managers must be made more aware of the laws that protect our rights. Our ministers and religious leaders should aid those in their congregations. They can reach out to make businesses aware of their obligations as employers. Consumers should voice our support for local businesses, especially those who make the difficult choice to allow their best employees time off during some of the busiest shifts of the week. And employees and applicants should be willing to speak up and politely assert their rights.
The labor law poster advises those who believe they have been discriminated against to contact the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission at 1-800-669-6820 or to visit their website at www.eeoc.gov. Protecting the rights of others ultimately safeguards our own rights. Let us stand together as a community so that everyone may worship according to their own conscience.
James Poteet II is an elder and pursuing a call to ministry at Westminster Presbyterian Church. He and his wife live in Gainesville.
