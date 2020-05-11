Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.