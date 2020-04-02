Feeling like every time you turn on the television or open up your favorite news app, there’s another resource for businesses and entrepreneurs during the COVID-19 health crisis? Stimulus packages, loans, grants, oh my! If you really just want the brass tacks version of these press releases and what they mean to you, here are some of the most talked about programs to date, and how you may qualify for assistance.
SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan program
What it provides: Working capital loans of up to $2 million that can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing.
Who qualifies: Businesses with no more than 500 employees, sole proprietorships, independent contractors, cooperatives with no more than 500 employees, Employee Stock Ownership Plans with no more than 500 employees, private non-profit organizations that are a non-governmental agency or entity that currently has an effective ruling letter from the IRS granting tax exemption under sections 501(c),(d), or (e) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1954, and others
More information: https://covid19relief.sba.gov/#/
Source: U.S. Small Business Administration
SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance
What it provides: Up to $10,000 to provide economic relief to businesses that are currently experiencing a temporary loss of revenue. Funds will be made available within three days of a successful application, and this loan advance will not have to be repaid.
Who qualifies: Businesses with no more than 500 employees, sole proprietorships, independent contractors, cooperatives with no more than 500 employees, Employee Stock Ownership Plans with no more than 500 employees, private non-profit organizations that are a non-governmental agency or entity that currently has an effective ruling letter from the IRS granting tax exemption under sections 501(c),(d), or (e) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1954, and others
More information: https://covid19relief.sba.gov/#/
Source: U.S. Small Business Administration
AssistHER Grant Program
What it provides: 100 $10,000 grants to women-owned small businesses in Texas that have been impacted adversely by the coronavirus pandemic. Grant funds can be used for operating expenses (excluding payment of sales tax and payroll, advertising, purchase of food for consumption, penalties and fees, and charitable donations), technology upgrades or help adapting to a new business model.
Who qualifies: Businesses must be at least 51% owned by a woman, have a demonstrated need due directly to COVID-19, and be owned and operated in Texas. Awardees will be required to complete online training on how to maintain business operations in the current environment and report all expenditures of grant funds. Eligible businesses must be up to date on payroll, sales and other taxes and be properly permitted.
More information: https://twu.edu/center-women-entrepreneurs/assisther-emergency-relief-grant/
Source: Texas Women’s University Center for Women Entrepreneurs
SBA Paycheck Protection Program
What it provides: A direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities. The Paycheck Protection Program will be available through June 30, 2020.
Who qualifies: Any small business with less than 500 employees (including sole proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed persons), private non-profit organization or 501(c)(19) veterans organizations affected by coronavirus/COVID-19. Businesses in certain industries may have more than 500 employees if they meet the SBA’s size standards for those industries. Small businesses in the hospitality and food industry with more than one location could also be eligible at the store and location level if the store employs less than 500 workers. This means each store location could be eligible.
More information: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/paycheck-protection-program-ppp
Source: U.S. Small Business Administration
Audrey Schroyer is executive director of the Gainesville Economic Development Corp. For other information about the city of Gainesville’s response to COVID-19, visit the official city of Gainesville webpage at gainesville.tx.us/288/State-Federal-Local-Resources for updates or contact the city secretary, Diana Alcala.
