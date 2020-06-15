I understand that I do not understand. It goes without saying that everyone has a unique perspective of the world. The world through the lens of one person can be unrecognizable to another. I have been employed with the North Central Texas College Department of Public Safety since May 2018. I have been in law enforcement in some fashion for over 20 years. During this time, I have had the opportunity to attempt insight into the lives of so many people who are vastly different than me. Most of the time, we work together for a common goal very well. Unfortunately, the opposite can also be said.
It is not enough to say, “I understand that I do not understand.” Acknowledging the differences in groups is not enough. Acknowledging differences is the easy part. That’s like saying, “I understand that I have cancer.” OK, so what is the next step? Chemotherapy, radiation, surgery are some typical treatment options. Simply understanding that you have cancer won’t fix it. Racism is a cancer. Acknowledging racism will not fix it.
I have heard people say that racism has always existed and will always exist. I don’t believe that. That is a lazy and egocentric attitude. If that were the case, we would still be living in caves.
I am going to be honest, I don’t know how to fix this problem, but I am very encouraged with what I am seeing. Open, often uncomfortable conversations are happening at NCTC and across the country. Men and women who behave outside the law are being held accountable. Peaceful marches are happening. Our country was founded on these First Amendment rights. Brave men and women died for us to be able to meet, assemble, and say what we want to. I am rather proud seeing my students take part in powerful efforts to change their world. But most of all, more people are taking notice of a problem that has always existed.
I will say this as your police chief and on behalf of the men and women of the North Central Texas College Department of Public Safety, I wish to express our outrage and sadness at the reprehensible murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Like so many of you, we are pained and outraged. As a department and as a profession, we join our fellow law enforcement professionals across America as we unite to speak out against the criminal actions of these (former) officers. Our thoughts are with the family of Mr. Floyd.
You can rely on me and my staff to never quietly stand by when the very few in our profession choose to act in a criminal manner. We are proud to serve our students, colleagues, and this great college community and we will continue to do so with the highest level of ethics and professionalism. We serve a diverse and ambitious student population across our six campuses, including Cooke and Denton counties as well as campuses in Bowie and Graham.
The NCTC Department of Public Safety is committed to the respectful, humane, and empathetic treatment of everyone that we encounter. My office does not tolerate discrimination, racism, hatred or inequality.
It is not enough to throw up your hands and say I don’t understand you. Now is the time to make significant changes. History will look back and this moment and how will you explain to your children or grandchildren what you did to make it better?
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said it best: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
Nicole Shaw is chief of police at North Central Texas College, headquartered in Gainesville. She began her law enforcement career in 2000 with the Allen Police Department, relocating in 2012 to the Little Elm Police Department. She joined NCTC in May 2018.
