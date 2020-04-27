“Everything we do before a pandemic will seem alarmist. Everything we do after will seem inadequate.” — Michael Leavitt, former Secretary of Health and Human Services under George W. Bush
As you know, the COVID-19 pandemic has had far-reaching effects across the world and especially in the healthcare industry. Even though Cooke County has only had a few positive test results, we are all dealing with the associated repercussions.
When the pending crisis became apparent, our leadership team scaled up preparation in accordance with the direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health department. We used the CDC’s Comprehensive Hospital Preparedness Checklist to ensure we were educated, equipped and ready to implement the practices needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Initially we prepared to care for a limited number of patients with COVID-19 symptoms as part of routine operations, but ramped our efforts based on the rapidly updating guidance of the CDC to be able to care for a large influx of patients were it to become necessary.
To ensure we managed the crisis effectively, we enacted a modified Hospital Incident Command Structure to facilitate the implementation of our preparedness plan. Our HICS section chiefs meet daily to review current status of the facility and new guidance and adjust our operations accordingly.
In addition to our own preparations, NTMC has worked cohesively with Cooke County, the city of Gainesville, Muenster Memorial Hospital and a host of local primary care providers to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The most visual aspect of this collaboration is the drive-thru testing site and large tent set up on the north side of NTMC. The drive-thru COVID-19 specimen collection station is for patients that meet very strict criteria. Those criteria include:
—The patient must obtain an order from their primary care physician to be tested.
—If testing is required, the physician will schedule an appointment through NTMC for a specimen to be collected at the drive through collection site.
—The patient will have the sample taken and then self quarantine at home, and await the results from their primary care provider.
The large white tent located in the same parking lot is part of the joint surge plan if volume increases to the point that the mere numbers are causing operational and safety concerns. The tent is not in use now and will not be used unless COVID-19 related illness pushes past the inpatient capacity of NTMC and MMH. Our hope is that the tent will not be needed and we are able to maintain operations in the hospital.
Due to the required preparation for COVID-19, NTMC and all hospitals have had to expend resources to be ready for the pandemic whether it continues to escalate or not. To combat this, we have diligently monitored and tracked all spending related to COVID-19 in order to potentially recoup these funds from various programs available through the federal and state governments.
We are also devising a strategy to restart elective services based on the governor’s executive order last week which relaxed some of the stringent restrictions on services that could be offered. This includes surgeries and other services such as imaging exams, lab testing and therapy.
Prior to the pandemic hitting, volume in every major department was ahead of the prior fiscal year. Over the first 8 months of our current fiscal year (July 2019-February 2020), our volumes were up compared to the prior fiscal year:
—Admissions: 4.07%
—Patient days: 7.63%
—Emergency department visits: 7.41%
—Surgeries and other procedures: 9.89%
—All imaging procedures: 2.89%
I share these numbers to provide reassurance that once this is behind us, we fully anticipate our growth will continue.
In addition, I am happy to announce recent developments that will improve the availability of women’s services for our community. Our women’s services team that has been anchored by Dr. Zaira Jorai-Khan, Dr. Shawn White and Dr. DeCarlo Noble will soon have an additional experienced OB/GYN physician joining them. Dr. Molly Isola will begin seeing patients late this summer. To complete the team, NTMC has also hired an experienced certified nurse midwife that will work with our physicians to ensure our obstetrics and gynecology group offers a wide range of services that will fit our communities diverse needs.
On behalf of all NTMC staff, Community Health Corp. and myself, I want to thank you for your continued support through this crisis and beyond.
Tom Sledge is the CEO of North Texas Medical Center in Gainesville.
