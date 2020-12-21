The past year has been the most challenging I have experienced during my 20-year health care career. The battle against the pandemic has been extremely tough over the last two months as the virus came out of its summer slumber with a vengeance. Without a major change in the way we as a community, state and nation respond to this threat, I don’t see much changing between now and the beginning of summer. We hoped that there would be a slowdown in COVID-19 cases between the post-Thanksgiving increase and the even larger wave that is anticipated to hit after the Christmas and New Year holidays, but that has not been the case.
While the majority of people won’t experience symptoms worse than a bad case of the flu if they contract COVID-19, the amount of people being hit hard by the virus is stressing the inpatient capacity of every full-service hospital in the area. North Texas Medical Center is part of a larger Trauma Service Area (TSA) that includes hospitals in 19 counties in north-central Texas. Since Dec. 5, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in our TSA has increased from 2,281 to 2,946. That’s an increase of 29% in just two weeks. Locally, we have averaged around 14 COVID-19 positive inpatients for the month of December. To put that in perspective, that is up from an average of nine in November and three in October.
Through all of this, I am proud of the resilience and tenacity of our medical team as they are faced with new challenges on a daily basis. Lately, it seems like the only two constants have been our team’s ability to forge on and the constant changes they face -- changes in recommendations for preventing spread of the virus, changes on how to respond to exposures and potential exposures, changes to the suggested treatments and therapies to care for COVID-19 patients, etc. I feel blessed to lead such a skilled, knowledgeable, dedicated and compassionate group of individuals.
With that said, I implore you to take the appropriate measures to keep from spreading the virus. While it may not cause you much concern, please remember the individuals who are risking their time, health and well-being taking care of those who can no longer take care of themselves.
Vaccine update
Only days after Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine delivered in Texas last week. In all, Texas was allocated 224,250 doses of vaccine to be shipped to 110 providers across the state in Week 1 of distribution. Pfizer’s vaccine is only available in batches of 975 doses, so distribution of the first wave of vaccine was limited to healthcare facilities that indicated they had at least 975 front-line health care workers. Unfortunately, that means that North Texas Medical Center was not part of the first round.
We are hopeful that we will be included in early distribution for Moderna’s version of the COVID-19 vaccine, but nothing is certain at this point. An FDA advisory panel recommended Moderna’s vaccine EUA for use in preventing COVID-19 in individuals 18 years and older on Thursday, Dec. 17. In addition to going out to front line health care workers, the first shipments of Moderna’s vaccine will also be distributed to individuals living in senior care facilities. Moderna’s vaccine comes in batches of 100 doses and does not require the ultra-cold storage and transportation temperatures that the Pfizer vaccine requires. This makes the Moderna vaccine the more logical choice for smaller health care facilities in rural areas.
As with Pfizer’s vaccine, the Moderna vaccine has to be given in two separate doses. The first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine must be given four weeks apart to achieve the highest effectiveness, while Pfizer recommends receiving their vaccine three weeks apart.
Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is voluntary. It will be months before enough vaccine can be manufactured and distributed to everyone who wants to be vaccinated. Until then, people should continue to prevent transmission of COVID-19 by wearing a mask and maintaining a social distance while around people they don’t live with, staying home when possible, and washing their hands frequently.
Tom Sledge is the CEO of North Texas Medical Center in Gainesville.
