North Texas Medical Center recently concluded a comprehensive, six-step community health needs assessment with support from Community Hospital Consulting. This CHNA uses relevant health data and stakeholder input to identify the significant community health needs in Cooke County and is the first CHNA conducted for NTMC due to its transition to tax exempt status on Dec. 1, 2018.
Our CHNA Team reviewed and used the findings to prioritize the community health needs. Four significant community health needs were identified by assessing the prevalence of the issues identified from the health data findings combined with the frequency and severity of mentions in community input.
The CHNA Team participated in an electronic prioritization process to rank the community health needs based on three characteristics: size and prevalence of the issue, effectiveness of interventions and their capacity to address the need. Once this prioritization process was complete, we decided to address all of the prioritized needs in various capacities through hospital and clinic specific implementation plans.
The four most significant needs are listed below:
1. Continued emphasis on physician recruitment and retention;
2. Access to mental and behavioral health care providers and services;
3. Access to affordable care and reducing health disparities among specific populations; and
4. Prevention, education and services to address high mortality rates, chronic diseases, preventable conditions and unhealthy lifestyles.
The implementation plan was developed to identify specific activities and services which directly address all of the identified priorities. The objectives were identified by studying the prioritized health needs, within the context of the hospital’s overall strategic plan and the availability of finite resources. The plan includes a rationale for each priority, followed by objectives, specific implementation activities, responsible leaders, annual updates and progress, and key results (as appropriate).
The NTMC board reviewed and adopted the 2020 Community Health Needs Assessment and Implementation Plan on May 19. Portions of the implementation plan are detailed below.
Physician recruitment and retention
NTMC will utilize the Medical Staff Development Plan report to determine the physician needs of the county and consider the recruitment of providers accordingly
NTMC will continue to strengthen the continuum of care by increasing health information exchange opportunities, such as electronically exchanging patient summaries of care with other physicians to reconcile any medication concerns and conducting routine follow-up phone calls with discharged patients.
NTMC will continue to provide specialty services such as general surgery, bariatric surgery, cardiology, orthopedic surgery, OB/GYN, ophthalmology, podiatry and pulmonology in order to increase access to specialty care providers and services in the community.
NTMC will continue to provide telehealth services, and will explore expanding telemedicine services as opportunities arise.
Mental and behavioral health
NTMC will continue to staff a licensed social worker who counsels patients on varying issues as appropriate.
NTMC will continue to evaluate and transfer any patients that present to the Emergency Room with a mental or behavioral health issue to applicable facilities as appropriate. Additionally, NTMC social workers will continue to provide a brochure of community resources to applicable patients, and will work to update the information based on new agencies in the area.
NTMC will continue to provide Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner services in the hospital for appropriate patients.
Affordable care and disparities
NTMC will continue to work with self-pay patients on payment plans and/or insurance coverage through financial counseling.
NTMC will continue to host and/or participate in fundraising events and donation drives to benefit underserved organizations in the community, as well as educational events.
NTMC will continue to provide translation services and resources in multiple languages, including services for those who may be vision and/or hearing impaired.
NTMC will continue to connect patients to affordable resources, such as discount pharmacy services when available.
Prevention and education
NTMC will continue to host and/or participate in local health-related events to promote hospital services, offer a variety of health screenings to the community, and/or support or partner with local organizations that provide services to vulnerable populations.
NTMC will continue to increase educational opportunities for the public concerning wellness topics and health risk concerns.
NTMC personnel will continue to serve in leadership roles and as volunteers with many agencies and committees in the community. Additionally, NTMC will continue to provide staff representation at various conferences and in local consortiums focused around its patient population’s needs.
NTMC will continue to increase awareness of its service offerings in the community through local media outlets, such as the radio, billboards, direct mail advertisements, Facebook and updating the hospital’s website.
NTMC will continue to provide medication management resources to patients upon discharge as needed.
The full CHNA can be found at https://ntmconline.net/your-hospital/community-health-needs-assessment/
Tom Sledge is the CEO of North Texas Medical Center in Gainesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.