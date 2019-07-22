North Texas Medical Center is committed to diversifying and adding additional services for the benefit of our community. We are excited to offer a new service that can help people live a healthier, happier and more active lifestyle. Dr. Leah Dill is now accepting patients for both non-surgical and surgical loss weight solutions.
While surgical weight loss procedures, otherwise known as bariatric surgery, are not the first consideration for someone trying to achieve a healthier weight, the solution is highly effective for those whom traditional methods may have failed. The benefits of bariatric surgery have been well documented.
Reduction of weight can reduce or eliminate many health issues such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, diabetes, joint pain and depression. Achieving a healthier weight can also have other benefits such as improved sleep, productivity and even fertility. The procedure can be successful for a wide age range of patients from young adults to those in their 60s and older.
Who is a candidate for weight loss surgery?
Most candidates weigh 100 pounds or more over their ideal body weight and the usual diet and exercise programs have failed. A body mass index 30 or greater is also another indicator that a person may be a candidate. To qualify for coverage by most health insurance plans, patients usually need a BMI of 35 or greater with other conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, sleep apnea, arthritis or another weight-related complication. If bariatric surgery appears to be the best option, but is not covered by the patient’s insurance, NTMC will have a competitive cash price option.
Dr. Dill will work with each patient to determine a personalized plan of treatment. If bariatric surgery is the appropriate solution, Dr. Dill and the patient will develop a strategy and go through the steps required to ensure they enjoy a long term success. Part of this strategy will be determining which type of bariatric procedure is best.
The most common types of weight loss procedures performed in the United States are the laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, the laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, and the laparoscopic adjustable gastric band. Currently, the most popular option that patients are requesting is the laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy.
All bariatric surgical procedures have a restrictive component. This means that the total stomach capacity is reduced. This leads to the patient eating less at each meal. Unlike when on a diet, however, the patient actually feels full when they eat less. Additionally, fewer of the calories eaten get absorbed. For this reason, nutrition and vitamin supplementation are important after surgery. Almost all bariatric surgical procedures are now performed in a minimally invasive approach using small laparoscopic incisions. Most patients spend one to two nights in the hospital and are back to work in one to two weeks.
We encourage anyone who would like to achieve a healthier weight to reach out to Dr. Dill for a consultation. Weight loss solutions are available for patients of all ages. It is never too early or too late to take action and improve your life if you are battling weight-related issues.
Dr. Dill came to North Texas Medical Center from Texas Bariatric Specialists where she worked as a bariatric surgeon from 2014 to 2017. She is a member of the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. She earned her medical degree at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth. She then completed her internship and residency at Oklahoma State University Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She is board-certified in general surgery. Her areas of specialized interest include advanced laparoscopic surgery, bariatric surgery and anti-reflux surgery. She completed a mini-fellowship at Duke University in bariatric surgery. Dr. Dill has completed over 3,000 minimally invasive surgeries and has extensive experience in treating bariatric patients. She is passionate about helping patients improve their overall health and wellness.
In summary, if you or a family member has considered seeking out a solution for weight loss, I encourage you to reach to Dr. Dill at 940-612-8760. There is finally an option to receive excellent care right here at home.
Tom Sledge is the CEO of North Texas Medical Center in Gainesville.
