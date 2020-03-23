All Texas counties, from Harris with approximately 5 million residents to Loving with 134 residents, have four commissioners and a county judge, making up the commissioners’ court. When people ask me about our court, I use the analogy that we are essentially the city council for the county and the judge position is similar to the mayor. The commissioners’ court is tasked with making decisions for county government. These tasks include setting the countywide budget, providing rural law enforcement, emergency medical services, maintaining the facilities owned by the county and the road and bridge department. One fact that many people are not aware of is that Texas counties, with a few exceptions listed below, do not have the power to implement zoning. Texas takes private land rights very seriously, and if you are not in an incorporated area (a town or city), counties do not have much control over what you do with your land or what your neighbors do on their land. In Cooke County Precinct 2, the precinct I represent, we have a special circumstance with Lake Ray Roberts. On private lands in an area extending 5,000 feet from the Lake Ray Roberts federal boundary line (which is defined as a line following elevation 645.0 feet), Cooke County can implement zoning. This authority was granted to Cooke County by the state legislature to promote orderly development and use of property near the lake. The local government code (Title 7 of the Texas Administrative Code) states that this zoning authority is granted in order to promote public health, safety, peace, morals and general welfare while encouraging recreation that is important to residents from every part of Texas. Cooke County is one of 12 counties that have this special authority to establish zoning ordinances. An example of other areas where the authority exists includes the counties where Padre Island National Seashore and Lake Amistad National Recreation Area are located. Of course Denton and Grayson share the same circumstance as we do near Ray Roberts Lake.
The zoning authority requires establishment of an advisory board that is tasked with monitoring building permits and approval of special use requests. The Lake Ray Roberts Planning & Zoning Advisory Board is made up of five appointed members and the mayor or a designated representative from incorporated areas within the zone. The county judge appoints three spots, the Precinct 2 commissioner appoints two spots, and the city of Valley View and the town of Road Runner each are allowed a representative. This advisory board only meets when there is an item that constitutes an agenda and a meeting to be called. The public is welcome to attend and it is common to have many concerned landowners at the meetings.
The zoning authority granted by the state in these special areas, including Lake Ray Roberts, allows the commissioners’ court to adopt ordinances, not consistent with state law, that apply to only the lake area in that county and regulate items such as:
—Height, number of stories, or size of the buildings
—Lot size & percentage of a lot that may be occupied
—Population density
—Locations and land uses, such as commercial, industrial, residential and others that may arise
One of the key features of this unique zoning authority is the ability for the county to regulate the size of residential lots in the defined area. In order to have a lower population density, the minimum lot size is 2.5 acres, but outside this area the lot size can be as small as an acre. Another key difference is the commercial and residential sections within the zoning area. For instance, if you wanted to build a gas station on your property in Era or Woodbine, you may do so as long as you follow the state regulations pertaining to fuel storage, but in the Lake Ray Roberts zoning area you would have do so in the areas designated for commercial. The advisory board would have to give its approval and the commissioners’ court would ultimately have the final vote on each special application.
These zoning powers have been very effective over the years. As you drive through the southeastern part of Cooke County you can see that in the area near the lake, the homes become more spread out and there is very little commercial activity. The area has retained its natural beauty and rural feel. This helps to reduce the number of septic systems around the lake, draws visitors to a rural area and provides lake users a recreational area that will be preserved long into the future. A byproduct of these regulations is the fact that the land is very desirable within the zoning area; land sale prices and appraised values in this area are very high compared to other locations in the county. The Cooke County Commissioners Court recently adopted new Lake Ray Roberts Planning & Zoning regulations that really tightened up the requirements. One example is the lot size requirements. Prior to late 2018 the lots could be divided into 2.5-acre tracts from lake boundary line up to 2,500 feet from the boundary and 1.5 acres in the area from 2,500-5,000 feet from the boundary. The recently adopted regulations require the minimum lots size to be 2.5 acres for the entire 5,000 feet. Another example is the restriction on recreational vehicle parks. The regulations are much stricter in this zoning area to ensure we have quality parks.
You can find Lake Ray Roberts Planning & Zoning Regulations and The Cooke County Subdivision Regulations on our county website, www.co.cooke.tx.us, under the county ordinance tab on the home page. Please reach out to me for questions or concerns on this topic or any other county government topic — my email is jason.snuggs@co.cooke.tx.us.
Jason Snuggs is commissioner for Cooke County Precinct 2.
