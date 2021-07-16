The Texas House immediately got to work on Thursday, July 8th, after convening the Special Session called by Governor Greg Abbott. Our members had a busy weekend passing bills out of committee so they could make their way to the House floor for consideration by the full House.
Unfortunately, this productive work is on hold due to the House Democrats who have abdicated their responsibilities for which they were elected. Rather than upholding their sworn oaths to faithfully execute the duties of their offices, the Democrats have walked out on Texans - again.
This time they have fled the state on several private jets to Washington D.C. in an effort to break quorum, which is an attendance of members that allows us to do business under the rules of the Texas House of Representatives.
On Tuesday morning, the House convened at 10:00 am with only 80 members registered in attendance. There are 150 members in the Texas House of Representatives, and we are required to have 100 people in order to have a quorum to conduct business. As a result, a motion was approved which is called “a call on the house,” which allows the sergeant-at-arms and or his designees (such as the Department of Public Safety) to arrest Democrats if they do not return to the Capitol.
The call will remain in effect until all action on the Governor’s proclamation calling us into special session is complete. While the Democrats take an all-expense paid vacation to DC, my Republican colleagues and I will be here at the capitol waiting to accomplish items such as:
- strengthening the integrity of our elections
- reforming the Texas bail system
- providing property tax relief to Texans
- funding to support Sheriffs and law enforcement in high crime areas
- funding for children in foster care
- providing a 13th check to our retired teachers
- safeguarding our freedom of speech in regards to social media censorship
- forbidding the opposite sex from participating in UIL athletic competitions
- prohibiting abortion-inducing drugs
- strengthening a ban on critical race theory in our schools
- measures to secure our border
State Rep. David Spiller represents constituents in District 68.
