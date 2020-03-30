Along with communities across the nation, our schools are currently navigating uncharted waters during an unprecedented time of crisis. Educational leaders are meeting daily to ensure that we stay abreast of the latest developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The collaboration between our schools, city, and county is more important now than ever before, as we collectively make decisions to ensure the health and safety of our community.
With more than 400 employees and 3,000 students, the actions of our district are paramount in flattening the curve of this pandemic. The state mandated shutdown until April 3 resulted in a minimum of two full weeks of missed instruction, so plans began to unfold for ways to continue serving our students. Our teachers immediately jumped into action and began virtually collaborating to determine the best way to provide distance learning for our students. Just like in the classroom, students’ needs must be met in a variety of ways. Without 100% access to technology and internet access for every student, parents were able to choose printed packets of work if e-learning was not a feasible option. Many families have multiple children at various grade levels, and providing a device for every child is difficult to say the least.
Teachers reported back to campus following spring break and while maintaining social distancing standards, they prepared two weeks of lessons for their students. These assignments are a reinforcement of previously taught lessons, with the expectation that students will feel encouraged and successful as they continue to learn in a non-school setting. For our Lee, Gainesville Junior High and Gainesville High School students who are able to take part in e-learning, Google classrooms have been established by every teacher; and for the younger students, the digital learning platform Seesaw has been implemented. Overall, the process for packet pickup was very smooth at each campus, and I am extremely grateful for the teachers and campus staff who worked diligently to prepare the packets.
We are also cognizant of our students’ need for nutritious meals while not in school. Beginning the Monday on which students would have returned from spring break, GISD and our child nutrition provider, Aramark, began providing free curbside grab-and-go meals for all children 18 years and younger. Students have the option to receive three meals daily (breakfast, lunch, and dinner) per visit. The number of meals served steadily grew over the first several days of the program and we were able to provide 5,350 meals in the first three days alone. I am appreciative of the Aramark staff for their tireless efforts and flexibility in ensuring our students are well fed.
With all of the plans now in play for our student services while we are on the mandated shutdown, we are now forced to take a hard look at the multitude of events scheduled for the remainder of the school year. The University Scholastic League has already extended its suspension of all UIL-sanctioned activities, which includes all contests, practices, rehearsals and workouts. This measure has put a halt on our Bi-District One Act Play contest, UIL Academic contests and all athletic events through May 4. However, just like with the mandated school closures, all current restrictions have the possibility of being extended even further.
As a district, we must also adhere to the current restrictions which limit events of more than 10 people. Spring is a very busy time for schools, with music performances, awards assemblies, class night, prom and wrapping up the year with graduation. As of now, any and all of these events scheduled through mid-May have been postponed. Prom, originally scheduled for April 18, has been tentatively rescheduled for May 23. I stress tentatively because we all must have a flexible mindset due to the unexpected changes to restrictions that could very well occur. We remain confident that we will be able to hold graduation as scheduled on May 27, but again we will begin to explore further options if the need to postpone the ceremony arises. Our seniors’ last semester at GHS has been anything but ordinary, and we will do everything in our power to ensure they get to walk the stage as they have envisioned for the past 13 years.
I would like to publicly thank our GISD community for your undivided support, words of encouragement and willingness to assist as we work our way through these tumultuous times. Helen Keller once said, “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.” During this time of uncertainty, GISD will continue to do what is in the best interest of our students, faculty, and staff, to keep everyone safe and to keep our students academically engaged.
DesMontes “Des” Stewart is superintendent at Gainesville Independent School District.
