As our school year comes to a close, we must accept the fact that the year is ending in a far from normal fashion. Our students went home for Spring Break on March 13, not knowing they would not return until August. Without knowing how this year would end, our students, parents, teachers and administrators continued to hold on to hope that we could all be together again before the school year officially ended. However, this chain of events turned into a chapter in education that we could not have predicted or planned.
The 2019-2020 year has been challenging to say the least, but first and foremost I want to acknowledge how proud I am of our students, faculty and staff, and of course our parents. During this uncertain time, our GISD family came together in a way like never before. Our teachers adapted to using technology as the sole source of communicating and teaching their students. Our students adapted to learning at home and losing the social aspect of the school setting. Our parents found ways to juggle assisting their child with assignments after work hours. One thing is certain and that is that we couldn’t have finished this school year successfully without the tremendous partnership of our entire team of teachers, students, parents and administrators.
Although our school buildings are lacking the excitement which is typically buzzing through the hallways this time of year, we are excited to celebrate the end of another year for our students. Every grade completion is worth celebrating; whether it’s graduating from kindergarten, growing from junior high to high school, or taking that final walk across the finish line as a high school graduate. As hard as it could have been to accept the current restrictions on how these events are held, our GISD staff and families have made the best of the situation.
Head Start and kindergarten graduations are being held in a drive-thru format, allowing families to celebrate these milestones while staying in their cars. Campus leadership teams have created various fun ways to celebrate their students at the end of the year, such as “aloha for now” at Lee Intermediate, a “summer send off” at GJH, or a campus block party at Chalmers Elementary.
The biggest milestones for most students are prom and high school graduation. Originally scheduled for April 18, and then bumped back to May 23, the final decision was to postpone the prom until June 20. We are hopeful that our juniors and seniors will be able to participate in this momentous occasion, but as the date gets closer and a clearer picture of our local restrictions are presented, we will then be able to determine if the event will go on as scheduled.
Due to the restrictions that are in place, determining the venue, date and setup of the GHS commencement ceremony has been even more complex. My team and I discussed several potential options on how to make this happen and in an effort to respect social distancing and to provide an in-person ceremony we elected to partner with the Texas Motor Speedway in using their facility. We were able to honor the original date and time, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 27.
Our students have stood strong during the closure of school and now it is time for us to celebrate them as they prepare to transition into the next phase of life. The ceremony and attendance restrictions do give us some limitations in the overall setup, but overall we are very pleased with the event which is planned to honor the Class of 2020.
The latest recommendations Gov. Abbott made on May 18 allow us to hold summer school for our students as well as the youth sports camps which were previously scheduled. We are currently planning what our summer school offerings will look like and the manner in which they are provided, through both e-learning as well as in the walls of our buildings. Our staff is working to ensure the safety of the teachers and students as they return in small-group settings.
Our athletic coaches are also currently revisiting the structure and sanitation guidelines for the youth sports camps. Beginning June 1, a new sport camp will be hosted each week and social distancing as well as sanitation measures will be implemented and shared with parents prior to the beginning of each camp.
Another aspect that our schools have to adhere to is that of the University Interscholastic League. The UIL has allowed coaches and band directors to proceed with extracurricular activities, such as limited strength and conditioning and marching band activities, beginning June 8. Although details are not finalized by the UIL just yet, we look forward to the coming guidance of safely bringing our athletes back onto campus to prepare for the fall.
In closing, I would like to publicly thank our GISD community for your undivided support, words of encouragement and willingness to assist as we work our way through these tumultuous times. During this time of uncertainty, GISD will continue to do what is in the best interest of our students, faculty and staff.
DesMontes “Des” Stewart is superintendent at Gainesville Independent School District.
