It is hard to believe we are already in week 14 of the 2019-2020 school year. Our teachers and students have hit their groove and the instruction happening in the classrooms is outstanding. Teachers are using every instructional minute to prepare the students for a successful year and to reach the goals necessary to be academically successful this year, next year and in the future.
As we enter the holiday season, our students will take a break from the classroom and our faculty and staff will enjoy the much-needed time to recharge and spend time with their families. Family time is important for everyone, and we encourage our GISD families to help us bridge that gap between home and school and feel welcomed in our buildings.
The GISD Education Foundation recently helped us in this area. On Oct. 31, the foundation organized the Junior Achievement Day for our Chalmers students, in which more than 40 community members volunteered to teach lessons provided by the JA organization on financial literacy and entrepreneurship. Each of the volunteers donated six hours of their valuable time, plus the prep and training time required for a successful day in the classroom. I heard great things from the Chalmers staff and students about JA Day and can’t thank the foundation enough for doing this for our students.
Our campus leaders also have numerous activities planned to bring parents and other family members into the schools. We all know that parental involvement is key to a successful relationship with school leaders, teachers, students and parents. In the coming weeks our families are invited for Thanksgiving lunch with your students during American Education Week, to visit the campus book fairs, join the Lee students for Family Literacy Night, and to bowl with turkeys at Edison. Another great opportunity is available for our GJH parents on Nov. 22, when the students are encouraged to bring their parents to school. The teachers have a fun day planned in which parents and family members can walk through a day in the life of their junior high student. We look forward to seeing the exciting day Mrs. Beal and the staff have planned for the parents.
The district also has several opportunities coming up for our parents. On Nov. 13, parents of gifted and talented students are encouraged to come to a coffee talk from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the administration building. The GT Parent Coffee Talk will be a time for parents to ask questions about the social and emotional needs of their GT student and inquire about the overall program. The coffee talk is open to any parent, including parents whose students may not currently be in the program but may be interested in nominating their child for testing.
The second Parent Advisory Committee meeting is scheduled for 5:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 21. The PAC is open to anyone in the community regardless of relationship with the school. We value the voice of any stakeholder who is truly invested in the community of Gainesville and our schools. Our first meeting was very productive, as we broke into small groups to discuss the strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities in our district in a SWOT analysis. We had about 50 attend the first meeting, and look forward to growing the PAC to 100 people on Nov. 21. These meetings allow me to look through the lens of a GISD parent and to discover what we are doing good and what can be improved upon.
As a result of many conversations, including those of the PAC, a district facilities assessment is near completion and I am currently compiling a long-range facilities planning committee. The purpose of this committee will be to review the assessment and create a five to 10-year plan for district facilities. Several of our buildings are in need of repair due to age, and based on what I am hearing from parents, we need to look at all possible options to ensure the proper learning environment for all of our students. The committee will meet several times in the coming months and will help drive the train for the future plans for GISD facilities. Our students are all deserving of the best all around education we can give them, including in the classroom, on the field, on the stage or in the barn… just to name a few.
Speaking of the stage, the entire community has a chance to come and see just what our awesome theater students have been working on since August. The fall production of “Matilda the Musical” is a must-see production. The final two shows are Nov. 12 and 16 at the GISD Auditorium, starting at 7:30 p.m. sharp. Adult admission is $15 and students is $5, all of which directly benefits the theater program. You don’t want to miss it!
DesMontes L. Stewart is superintendent of Gainesville Independent School District and has been in education for 20 years.
