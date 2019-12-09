The first semester of the 2019-2020 school year is coming to an end and our faculty, staff, and students are finishing strong. Coming off of a weeklong break for Thanksgiving, our teachers are back and ready to make the most out of the next three weeks before Christmas break. In addition to the incredible instruction taking place in the classrooms, we have an abundance of evening celebrations and parental involvement activities.
In the coming weeks campuses are holding English and Spanish spelling bees, literacy nights, the Fine Arts Christmas Extravaganza, choir concerts, and much more. We enjoy celebrating our students and bringing families into our schools every chance we can get and continue to look for innovative ways to welcome our families into our schools.
As I have mentioned in previous columns, we have an active Parent Advisory Council again this year. These meetings are open to the public and anyone interested in participating is encouraged to attend. We recently had our second meeting, and I want to thank the 43 parents and community members who were able to attend and provide valuable input into multiple topics. The topics for the November meeting were campus start and end times and the current and upcoming academic year calendars, and they were given an overview of what the facilities steering committee has been working on the past several weeks. The PAC will meet two more times in the spring, with the next meeting scheduled for Jan. 23.
As mentioned above, the Facilities Steering Committee is another valuable advisory group in which I am currently working alongside. This committee is new this year and is comprised of individuals who are working together to serve in a temporary advisory capacity to the board of trustees and our administrative team. These individuals serve as representatives of the community’s values and perceptions while we are in the facility planning process. Throughout the four scheduled meetings, the committee is charged with assessing and prioritizing the district’s current and long-term facility needs, including new construction, renovations and capital improvements, and to bring forward a final recommendation to the board of trustees.
The FSC has already completed two very productive meetings in which information was shared from the district and evaluated and discussed by the committee. The first meeting included presentations regarding the recent demographic report, including enrollment projections, which was completed and presented by Templeton Demographics.
In meeting two, Eikon Consulting Group shared the facilities reassessment, which included the 2019 and 2015 assessment data. This information gave the FSC valuable insight into the existing facility conditions and the costs associated with needed repairs and possible replacement of each individual area of the district facilities. The committee was given the opportunity to have small group discussion regarding the challenges and benefits of the current grade alignment and propose possible solutions to these challenges. The committee was also given the time to discuss and share their concerns with the district’s aging facilities, and come up with a list of district projects for the committee to discuss at the next meeting on Jan. 8.
The final two meetings will include presentations and group discussion regarding school finance, bonding capacity, building needs and cost analysis, results of the upcoming community survey, and finally the priorities for our GISD facilities.
As always, I value the input from the district stakeholders and welcome the continuous feedback provided not only in these meetings, but throughout the year. My thought with every decision made in the district continues to be, “Is this what’s in the best interest for the kids?” If the answer is no, we go back to the drawing board and evaluate a possible solution. Thank you to the parents and community for your continued support of our students, faculty, and staff, and let’s finish this semester #GISDStrong!
DesMontes L. Stewart is superintendent of Gainesville Independent School District and has been in education for 20 years.
