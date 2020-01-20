The new calendar year is upon us, but at K-12 schools we are already in full swing for our academic year. January launches a new semester for all of our students and teachers, and a last semester for our graduating class of 2020. The spring will pass by in the blink of an eye as our students perform and compete at every level. We will celebrate all of the great accomplishments that are a result of their academic and athletic efforts throughout the year.
There is no such thing as a “downhill slide” in the world of education. In fact, we are constantly climbing to new heights, adapting to new teaching standards and modifying instruction to meet the needs of our students. It is easier to see the numerous celebrations of our students in extracurricular activities in which they are involved, but academics in the classroom is something which always deserves recognition.
Each and every day, our teachers are working with our students, teaching new concepts and skills, evaluating the students’ understanding and reteaching concepts that may have been harder to grasp. One thing is certain and that is our teachers and our students are going full steam ahead as we kick off this second semester.
Every lesson that is taught is carefully developed around the state standards for Texas public schools, the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills or TEKS, which detail the curriculum requirements for every course. As a way to measure the acquisition of specific knowledge and skills outlined in this curriculum, all public schools are required to administer state standardized tests. Do we teach to the test? No. Do we teach so that our instruction is aligned to state standards of knowledge? Yes.
In all that we do as a district, we do what is best for kids and teaching the content necessary to ensure a successful K-12 and beyond education is of utmost importance. As we enter testing season, I want to remind all of our parents that these tests do not define a child or a teacher, but instead they are more of a guiding measure to assess where each student excels and where he or she may need additional support prior to advancing to the next grade.
The spring semester is about much more than testing. Students are competing left and right, whether it be UIL Academics, One Act Play, spelling bees or the numerous spring sports we offer. Basketball, soccer, powerlifting, baseball, softball, golf, track and tennis easily fill up our winter and spring evenings and weekends. Not to mention that nearly every week, there is some level of academic competition. In fact, this week wraps up the Academic UIL season for our elementary and junior high students. The second through eighth grade UIL participants compete on Friday at Bridgeport and Argyle. Thank you to the coaches for stepping up and preparing these students in their events. Good luck to all of our hardworking students! It’s going to be a great spring semester at GISD and I look forward to continuing to work with our parents, faculty and staff to ensure we are always doing what’s best for our kids and building those bright futures!
In closing, I want to personally thank a group of individuals who volunteer countless hours as the leaders of our district. The board of trustees ensures that our schools have qualified teachers in place, our buildings are safe and the district has the resources necessary to provide a quality education. January is school board recognition month across the state of Texas, and during this month and every month we appreciate our board. Thank you to Corey Hardin, Phil Neelley, Marvin Royal, Mike Rosenberg, Will Presson, Brad Cox and Nathan Dempsey for caring about our children and giving so much to our community. We appreciate your dedication to our faculty, staff and students here at GISD!
DesMontes L. Stewart is superintendent of Gainesville Independent School District and has been in education for 20 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.