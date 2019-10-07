Just like that we have wrapped up our first grading period, finished the first half of the season for fall sports, and have had multiple parent involvement activities across the district. Although so much has already occurred, we continue to ramp up the academic learning, parent involvement, advanced academics, athletics, fine arts and so much more.
Our University Interscholastic League academics teams are off to a running start, with the high school already competing in the first speech and debate meet of the season in Princeton. These teams earned multiple individual medals and won second place sweepstakes for the whole meet! The other academic teams, beginning in second grade, got an early start to practice this year and are several weeks into preparing for their UIL competitions in January. We look forward to seeing what these hardworking scholars can do this year.
As for athletics, ever since Coach James Polk came to Gainesville Independent School District four years ago, he has lived by the motto “Restore the Roar.” Our athletic teams across the board have been working towards this philosophy and the football stadium has definitely been roaring this year. The varsity football team is 5-0 for the first time since 2013, which the team does not take lightly as they have worked towards this each and every day and throughout the summers to get to this point. On Friday night, the team will start district play against Burkburnett, and I encourage all of our fans to come out and support the team, band, cheerleaders, coaches and booster clubs.
If you have driven by the high school in the past two weeks, you will have noticed lots of construction activity. The groundwork has started on the turf installation at the baseball and softball fields and work will begin in the next few weeks on the six new tennis courts following permitting from the city. The addition of these fine facilities will be advantageous to our students as well as community.
Our Edison faculty, staff and students will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage month from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 10 at Gainesville Junior High stadium. All of the prekindergarten through third grade dual language students and teachers are preparing for this annual celebration, which will showcase native foods, dance performances and singing. We strongly encourage the community to join us for this worthwhile event.
On Sept. 30, I hosted my first Parent Advisory Committee meeting of the year. About 50 parents attended the meeting, and the conversations and subsequent valuable feedback is much appreciated. As a district, we never assume that everything is perfect and we strive to be better every day to make our district the best it can be for our students. The involvement of our parents is vital in evaluating our entire school and working together to make sure every student is set up for success and a bright future. The PAC will meet three more times this school year. If you were not one of the 50 who attended the first meeting, please accept my invitation to join us for the second meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 21.
Hopefully you have noticed the billboards on the interstate in front of the high school. One side states “bright futures ahead” and the other states “building futures.” These statements could not be more true of our students at GISD, and this doesn’t just refer to our high school students as they begin to enter college, the workforce or the military. We believe in building those bright futures from the first day each student enters our classrooms and a successful partnership between home and school is imperative to building these bright futures.
Academically, parent involvement can be seen in many different ways such as ensuring that homework is complete, students are at school every day and emphasis is placed on not just “getting by” but excelling in school. It also includes encouraging extracurricular academic activities such as UIL, spelling bees, science fairs and the many other advanced academics schools offer that may not be required, but are a definite enrichment of the learning experience.
All of the support we already receive from parents is wonderful, but as I stated before, we are launching Gainesville 2.0. Our teachers and students would love to see parents during the day, helping out in the classrooms, with morning drop off or afternoon pickup, lunch time and helping in the office. As I’ve stated before, parents or community members who want to spend time in our schools are always welcome.
The only thing we require from our volunteers is an annual background check, and then you are cleared for the entire year at any of our campuses. Please consider completing the volunteer application, joining any of our numerous parent organizations, and volunteering your time at our schools. We look forward to working with each and every parent who comes through our doors. Every Leopard, Every Day!
DesMontes L. Stewart is superintendent of Gainesville Independent School District and has been in education for 20 years.
