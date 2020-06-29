The students and staff at Gainesville Independent School District were able to overcome tremendous obstacles during the 2019-2020 academic year and I could not be more proud of how our GISD team of teachers, staff, students and parents came together to ensure the academic learning continued to the best of our abilities. As we wrapped up a rather extraordinary school year, we were still able to end on a high note with student and staff celebrations districtwide.
On May 27, we celebrated the culmination of 188 students’ educational journey with a spectacular graduation ceremony at Texas Motor Speedway. Although unconventional, the opportunity allowed GHS to keep with tradition, holding an in-person ceremony and presentation of diplomas. Our seniors stood strong during the school closure and have been a class act the entire year. It was only fitting that they ended their GISD careers in the same fashion.
We wish the Class of 2020 well as they transition to the armed forces, trade/vocational schools, post-secondary education or into the real world. These leaders of tomorrow are primed and ready to leave their mark on society and there is no doubt that they will represent us well. It has been an honor and privilege to serve them.
We then celebrated our faculty/staff at our annual service awards celebration which was held virtually on May 29. Although we couldn’t come together in person, our faculty and staff joined together through our social media channels to watch the awards. During this celebration of excellence, we recognized 47 service award winners with a cumulative total of 560 years of service to Gainesville ISD. We also recognized five retirees who have given a sum total of 137 years of service to GISD and 175 years to education. The big surprise for the virtual service awards consisted of the announcement of the 2019-2020 Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year. Congratulations to Taryn Krantz Castodio, first grade teacher at Thomas A. Edison Elementary School, and Whitney Carden, Gainesville Junior High School seventh grade teacher, on being selected for this prestigious honor.
Beginning June 1, we were able to welcome 230 students back into our buildings for summer school. Given the guidelines from TEA, we were able to keep class sizes to a maximum of 10 students. It was a refreshing sight to walk into a campus and see smiling students and teachers. They were excited to be teaching and learning in a classroom! These small-group settings were an all-around win for everyone involved and ensured a safe return for our students and staff.
In addition, UIL allowed athletic camps to begin on June 8. Just as students were excited to be back in the classroom, our athletes were equally as excited to participate in organized workouts. Per UIL guidelines, all athletes are screened upon entry, spaced apart while in large groups and performed workouts in small group rotations. Coaches are diligently sanitizing each workout station in between rotations. The efforts by our coaches, athletes and parents has made for a safe and productive first three weeks of summer workout.
Now that summer school session is complete, the Texas Education Agency has released additional planning guidance for the reopening of schools in the fall. Although changes to the public health situation over the course of the summer may require changes, GISD will use this guidance to ensure a safe and effective return in August. If any changes are made by TEA, GISD will then adapt our reopening plan as needed.
The guidance issued includes requirements as well as recommendations for a safe return. In our reopening plan, we will ensure that our parents and the public are issued a summary of GISD’s plan to mitigate COVID-19 spread in our schools. This will be released at least one week prior to the first day of school.
Following the required public notice, it is recommended that schools adhere to practices which would prevent the virus from entering the school. These guidelines include self-screening of staff every day, screening of students at the beginning of each week upon entry onto a bus or campus, and screening of all parents and visitors upon entry. Detailed guidelines regarding the treatment of students and staff who are confirmed, suspected, or exposed to COVID-19 as well as the public notification requirements are addressed will be detailed in our local reopening plan.
The mitigation piece of our reopening plan will include the health and hygiene practices which will be encouraged throughout the school day. Additional hand sanitizing stations, hand washing, as well as optional personal protective equipment will be available for students and staff. TEA, in collaboration with the Governor’s Strike Force and the Texas Department of Emergency Management, Personal Protective Equipment is currently being distributed to all school systems. This includes masks, gloves, thermometers, hand sanitizer and face shields. PPE will not be required, but is being issued as a resource to our schools.
Additional recommendations that our team is finalizing for our GISD reopening plan are those of student spacing in classrooms, lunch times and when utilizing bus transportation.
I will use the TEA planning guidelines as I work with our district and campus leaders to compile our local reopening plan. As the plan is finalized, our staff, parents and community will be notified of our plan of action for a safe start to our 2020-2021 school year. During this time of uncertainty, GISD will continue to do what is in the best interest of our students, faculty, and staff.
DesMontes “Des” Stewart is superintendent at Gainesville Independent School District.
