Over the past few weeks, tension has risen to the highest levels since the 1960s in our nation. The death of George Floyd lit the fuse for protests and riots across the country. It is times like these that make me proud to live in Gainesville. Our community has used this event as a call to unite us in an effort to promote equality and to improve the lives of all that live in Gainesville and Cooke County.
I know that things are not perfect in our community, but it seems that we have been able to deal with these issues in a manner that pulls our community together rather than divide us. We came together a few weeks ago at the farmers market for a candlelight prayer vigil to pray for George Floyd, his family and community unity. Person after person talked about this being a call for each of us to unite for fair treatment and equal protection for all of God’s children.
Since the vigil, there has been at least two community events to discuss the current situation in our nation. Both events were openly advertised as events for people to share ideas, but not to promote hate. These grassroots events allowed for an exchange of ideas in a positive format, which can lead positive change and a more unified community. This type of open dialogue is a requirement for us to continue in this positive manner.
While there have been tensions between several communities and their local police departments, our police chief, Kevin Phillips, has gone to each of the aforementioned events. He has visited with people at the meetings and listened to what they had to say. The department as a whole has taken this approach to community policing for years.
The police department has been at the forefront of transparency with both dash cameras and body cameras. The department is on its second generation of cameras that automatically turn on with emergency lights, when a door opens or even if an officer starts to run.
Our officers have on several occasions suggested changes to police policy to ensure people’s civil rights are not violated. The most recent suggestion led to a change in the police’s search policy. While the use of chokeholds is being debated, the Gainesville Police Department has banned the use of such holds (in 2001) unless an officer’s or another person’s life is at risk. Department personnel are not allowed to use a chokehold to simply restrain a person.
Police administration and officers alike hold themselves to a higher standard than the policies required from the federal and state governments. Everyone in the department is encouraged to voice their thoughts about current and future policies. An ongoing review of policies has kept the department at the forefront of modern community policing practices.
I am proud of the work of our police department and the work of the community. To make sure that we move forward, a committee made up of people from different races, political parties, religions, and socioeconomic classes has been formed to discuss some of the issues that are facing us today. We will face some uncomfortable topics in the coming weeks including Confederate monuments, the naming of schools, community-police relations and several other issues.
We are a strong, united community. We can only stay strong and united if we face these current challenges together. We must remain open to listening to each other and speaking to each other with respect. We all have different viewpoints and will not agree 100% on all topics, but I know as we continue with our dialogue we will form a better, stronger community.
Barry Sullivan has been city manager of Gainesville since 2008.
