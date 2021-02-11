It’s the number one killer of women in America. Heart disease in women is not something people should take lightly, but the death toll is often an unknown fact. For instance, this disease alone killed up to 299,575 women all across the United States in 2017. February is the month dedicated to bring awareness for heart disease, and there are a lot of programs made just for this cause.
One program in particular is my current Gainesville FCCLA project named Code Red. My project is to bring knowledge about heart disease to others, as well as to gain more skills that will help me personally with the career I wish to pursue. FCCLA is an organization that is designed to help middle and high school students become leaders of their own. FCCLA gives us an opportunity to have individual skill developments which would help us later on in life.
The Go Red Program for Women is another really great example of such a cause. Launched in 2004, Go Red is known for how passionate they are to bring awareness to heart disease. They have done such things as create a website designed to explain the symptoms and risks of women's heart disease. They’ve even set a date for people all around to wear red, which is Feb. 5. This and everything else they do can all be found at https://www.goredforwomen.org/en/about-go-red-for-women/milestones.
Symptoms of heart disease include neck, jaw, shoulder and upper back or abdominal pain, shortness of breath, pain in one or both arms, nausea or vomiting, sweating, lightheadedness or dizziness, unusual fatigue and indigestion.
There are many risk factors people should take in consideration, especially women middle-aged and older. Some of these factors are diabetes, mental stress and depression, smoking, inactivity, menopause, pregnancy complications, inflammatory diseases and of course family history of early heart disease.
Ways to reduce risk factors include quitting smoking, exercising regularly, maintaining healthy weight, eating a healthy diet, managing your stress, limiting alcohol use, following any type of treatment plan you have and most importantly making sure to manage other health conditions.
When it comes to preventing heart disease, it’s all about early detection, and the sooner you know and understand your risk, the sooner you can take preventative steps. Find out which risks are most important for you to know... by heart.
Shaley Traffanstedt is a junior at Gainesville High School. She hopes to pursue a career in culinary arts after graduation.
