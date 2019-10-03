Everyone counts. That is the motto for NCTC’s Division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI). The division was born out of data-driven recommendations from professional coaches through Achieving the Dream.
It was determined that NCTC would benefit greatly by being directly focused on the facilitation of equity, diversity and inclusion efforts for the college. As the Vice Chancellor for EDI, I will provide leadership in this area, facilitating a “culture of caring” across the four corners of the institution.
Equity, diversity and inclusion impact everyone at NCTC, as well as the communities we serve. In order to understand and execute a culture of caring, EDI is the place that will serve as a repository for all of NCTC’s efforts, data collection, research and best practices. No doubt, it takes everyone in every corner of the institution to execute this culture.
EDI will invite, introduce, facilitate and welcome conversations, training, webinars, and other communication and tools designed to inform, make aware, and call into action policies, procedures, practices and behaviors that support a culture of caring in all areas of the college.
EDI serves as a clearinghouse for documenting current and future equity and inclusion initiatives, practices, efforts, etc. by anyone in the NCTC community.
The 2019-2020 goals for the division include developing and operationalizing an NCTC Equity Plan, gauging and strengthening the campus climate, engaging NCTC stakeholders in dialogue and activities that foster student engagement and success, supporting the execution of iDREAM, and embracing and engaging diverse communities and alumni.
Formerly known as Achieving the Dream, iDREAM (Dare to Reach Educational Achievement and More) is the work of everyone at NCTC as we embrace a culture of caring and it will absorb into the fabric of our institution touching every corner, campus, faculty, staff and student in some way as we move toward a more inclusive and equitable college.
Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives, Melinda Carroll, initially led the planning year for iDREAM and will continue to lead the iDREAM Core Team, comprised of faculty, staff and administration across the college. Consequently, EDI is not solely responsible for the execution of iDREAM as many of the objectives have strategies tied to each division at NCTC who will hold responsibility.
EDI then, is charged with the oversight of the iDREAM Action Plan and its execution by each division.
For example, each Vice Chancellor approved the iDREAM Action Plan and the role and responsibility of their division in executing the plan.
Additionally, my colleague and former faculty member Malea Clarke will primarily work with faculty as the Coordinator for Academic Diversity & Inclusion. Her role will guide faculty as we discover opportunities to strengthen the culture of caring in the classroom.
All of our goals and objectives help push us toward our division’s vision: “Everyone included. Everyone belongs. Everyone valued. Everyone inspired.”
Dr. Bonita Vinson is the Vice Chancellor for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at North Central Texas College. She previously served NCTC as Dean of Health Sciences.
