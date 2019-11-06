Business recently took me up to the New York City area, and while there I visited Ellis Island. The Ellis Island Immigration Museum opened Sept. 10, 1990. It replaced the American Museum of Immigration on Liberty Island, which is where the Statue of Liberty is situated.
Visitors have to take the ferry to get to Ellis Island, and it docks in the same place where millions of immigrants first touched land in the U.S. The main building has been restored and the second floor immigration hall appears substantially similar to its original appearance during the heyday years. Some of the actual benches that immigrants sat on while waiting to be processed have been refurbished, and visitors are encouraged sit on them! Which I happily did!
Ellis Island was mainly active as an immigrant processing center from 1892 to 1954. During that time, over 12 million people were processed into the U.S. No passport, visa or any type of paperwork was required. The ship’s manifest document contained basic information about each passenger and U.S. immigration inspectors relied upon it. The majority of people were admitted to the U.S. in a few hours after a quick inspection and medical exam. There were a few reasons other than medical that could cause a person to be denied entry, but the main focus was the medical and whether the immigrants were able-bodied enough to support themselves and whether they carried any contagious diseases. Two diseases of particular concern were favus (a fungus often found on children’s heads) and trachoma (a bacterial infection that leads to blindness). Age was also a concern. For example, one “elderly” woman was held back until a family member already living in the U.S. came and vouched that she wouldn't become a public charge. She was 51 years old.
When going through the immigration process, people would dress in their best clothes. This was to give the impression that they had enough money to be able to support themselves in the U.S. In recent years, the wonderful photos of immigrants in the traditional dress of their homeland have appeared on Facebook and other digital media and are easily found online.
For those people who were not allowed to immigrate, the ship that brought them over was forced to provide them free passage back to their home country. It did not take long for the shipping companies to change their fares. Passengers were no longer allowed to purchase a one-way ticket and instead had to pay for round-trip passage despite that fact that the majority of them would be admitted to the U.S.
Most of the island beyond the fully restored main immigration building is off limits, unless the visitor pays the extra fee for a hard-hat tour. The rest of the buildings on the island are the hospital or related to the needs of the hospital, such as the morgue, the doctor’s house, a library, etc. This part of the island and its buildings are in varying states of disrepair but are very interesting nonetheless.
For its time, the hospital was state of the art and focused on providing fresh air and light to the medical wards. It was also a teaching hospital as doctors from across the country could come and learn about diseases only found in other parts of the world. In an effort to impede the spread of disease, once the library loaned out a book to a hospital patient, the book was then burned. The sickest patients were put in a ward with the best view directly facing the Statue of Liberty. The thinking was that they were so close to their dream, views of the statue might help them rally. Women who were visibly pregnant and traveling alone were kept on the island until they had their child. The U.S. thought it best for mother and baby to be detained so that they were ensured good care right before, during and immediately after the birth. For a number of years, babies born on Ellis Island were not considered U.S. citizens, but in 1898, the U.S. Supreme Court decided that children born on Ellis Island were U.S. citizens regardless of the parents’ race or nationality.
The hard-hat tour was definitely worth the time and expense. The tour guide said that instead of giving him a good review on TripAdvisor, he would rather that we spread the word to encourage others to take the tour! This money is earmarked to improving and maintaining the hospital and related buildings.
Alice Gruber has been practicing U.S. immigration and naturalization law since 1995. Since 2007, she has practiced in Cooke County for a range of small to medium-sized corporate clients nationwide, quarter horse ranches in Texas and individuals. If you’d like to suggest a specific immigration topic for a future column, email alice@alicegruber.com.
