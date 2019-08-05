A community college is more than a destination. It is a part of several communities, woven into the fabrics of cities, counties, organizations and ultimately the lives of its students, faculty, staff and taxpayers.
With such a diverse base of voices, opinions, needs and goals to address and encourage, we feel as though there’s no place for assumptions or complacency in establishing policies and directing employees and students toward inclusion, understanding diversity and acting in the best interests of our community at large.
And while we can establish guidelines, they are meaningless unless we internalize them and act upon them daily. All the data and demographic studies (and we have volumes of both) help identify our populations, but they don’t speak to needs. They give us the numbers but may miss the facts.
It takes deeper study, which is why in the fall of 2018, North Central Texas College joined the Achieving the Dream network. Achieving the Dream is a national, nonprofit network committed to improving student success. The organization’s efforts go beyond securing personal goals, to bolster economic growth for families, close achievement gaps and change lives. In short, ATD dismantles the barriers faced by underrepresented students, and focuses on equity-minded policies and procedures to ultimately lead to the success for all students.
For NCTC, joining ATD was a way to take the college from initiative driven changes to institutional cultural shifts in a complex, large educational community spread across four counties and six campuses.
Various programs, such as TRIO-Student Support Services and the implementation of our ManeStop (One-Stop-Shop model) onboarding centers have become great examples on ways to remove barriers, close equity gaps and maximize success.
Over the past year, NCTC staff, faculty and administration have worked diligently to better understand the data associated with student success. Concentrating on the Community College Survey of Student Engagement (CCSSE) survey results data was disaggregated by gender, race, and college readiness. NCTC staff and faculty determined areas that require attention and analyzed data on key areas related to equity, data and technology, and engagement and communication, working to create a culture of evidence.
For North Central Texas College, we found equity gaps existing between different student groups. These findings were among many large and small populations that led to the creation of three simple goals for ATD:
Priority Goal 1: Student Access and Attainment: Increase enrollment and engagement of African American/Latin American/Native American students through curricular and co-curricular methods for equitable opportunities for success and work toward positive and impactful institutional change.
Priority Goal 2: Instructional Excellence: North Central Texas College will drive systemic change toward equitable practices through instructional innovation and accountability.
Priority Goal 3: Institutional and Policy Redesign: North Central Texas College will align policy, procedures, and practices to create a culturally responsive institution for equity and student success.
Through the Achieving the Dream program, North Central Texas College will work toward bridging gaps between students and their success by lowering or eliminating achievement gaps for all minority students throughout the college community, including graduation, course completion, course success, and retention rates. And as part of this goal, we created the position of Vice Chancellor of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion to champion efforts toward inclusive capacity-building for a more culturally relevant institution.
This fall, we will also roll out our implementation plan, and as the institution meets its goals, the successes will be communicated to the community through a celebration, either mid-term or prior to each semester’s Commencement activities.
Progress toward collegiate goals is at the heart of NCTC’s ATD efforts. More deeply, our campuses, learned faculty and hard-working staffs are aligning more-so than ever before to lift up those who need help, and building even stronger communities than ever before. The result will be a stronger population, working force and better-prepared Texas.
Brent Wallace joined North Central Texas College in fall 2011 as the vice president of instruction/chief academic officer. He has served as chancellor and chief executive officer since 2014.
