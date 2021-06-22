North Central Texas College for several years has been working on making sure that all our students feel at home and are achieving their academic and workforce pursuits.
North Central Texas College is an Achieving the Dream Institution. (ATD is an evidence-based, student-centered non-profit network of colleges that is dedicated to helping more community college students, particularly low-income students and students of color, stay in school and earn a college degree or certificate. This program has provided North Central Texas College with a framework, process, and supports that enable planning for and implementing scaled, holistic and sustainable solutions leading to student success.
Conceived as an initiative in 2004 by Lumina Foundation and seven founding partner organizations, Achieving the Dream now leads the most comprehensive non-governmental reform movement for student success in higher education history. Together with their network of over 300 institutions of higher education, 75 coaches and advisors, and numerous investors and partners working throughout 45 states and the District of Columbia they are helping more than 4 million community college students have a better chance of realizing greater economic opportunity and achieving their dreams.
As this work is fundamentally about equity in learning, it is important to understand how NCTC defines this grouping body of research. For NCTC, equity is the practice of acknowledging individual differences and systemic disparities in recognizing underserved students when developing programs and leveraging resources to ensure balanced educational opportunities toward completion.
In other words, at NCTC when we think about equity we ask questions such as: Do NCTC student demographics reflect those of the communities we serve? Do all student groups pass their courses at the same rate? Do all the NCTC student groups complete a degree, certificate or transfer within a good period of time? Do our hours of operation meet the needs of the student body?
I think it is important to acknowledge that the college is striving to lead the way for improved student engagement and achievement, instructional excellence, and institutional and policy redesign across our six campuses and our communities. We are accomplishing this by focusing on five primary values: quality education, diversity, innovation, caring and excellence.
Specifically, we are working on improving student success, access, experiences, and learning through the different lenses of each priority — student engagement and achievement, instructional excellence and institutional distinction.
One example of our work is we have created at each campus streamlined services through our one-stop approach called the “Mane Stop,” in which our students are able to be served in one location, not running office to office trying to navigate the waters of admissions. This is especially important for first generation students who are unaware of the complexities now associated with applying for college.
In addition, our faculty are working to improve student engagement and achievement of students through curricular methods leading to equitable opportunities for success. The administration is working to create and implement policies that incentivize completion and success. The NCTC Foundation is working to provide funding to NCTC for scholarships, program support, and facility needs that align with NCTC strategic goals by building lasting relationships with donors to attain new and increased giving levels.
We have a lot of work ahead of us. But, we are confident that the work we are doing will make a difference in the lives of our students, their families and generations to come.
Dr. G. Brent Wallace joined North Central Texas College in the fall of 2011 as the vice president of instruction/chief academic officer. He has served as chancellor and chief executive officer since 2014.
