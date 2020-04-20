Extraordinary times require equally great responses, and I thought you should know about a several key efforts helping North Central Texas College and its communities thrive amid the uncertainty and separation we have been all facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
First, let me just say we all sincerely hope you and your loved ones are in good health and remain so. As your community college, whatever our communities experience, we experience. And our thoughts and prayers are with all of you that may have been affected by this terrible disease.
The health and safety of all our NCTC communities continues to be our number one priority. Our Emergency Management Department is working closely with local authorities and is monitoring information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the Texas Department of State Health Services to aid in decisions involving the college.
With health and safety as our primary focus, faculty and staff have worked nonstop to transition classes online to eLearning (even career and technical classes) so students can isolate and yet belong, learn and grow. The effort has been remarkable and I have never been prouder of our faculty for their response.
This is certainly a different spring semester than we all had planned, but I am so impressed by the work that each of our staff members has contributed to continue delivering high-quality instruction and student support services.
Online education has become an even bigger reality, and if you are looking for certificates
and degree pathways, you will now find them online via our web site and MyNCTC pages.
If you aren’t finding what you need, you may always email advising@nctc.edu or text 940-251-0701.
We have made the decision to provide only online courses for the Maymester, Summer I and Summer III terms. We are also planning for Summer II to be fully online, but hoping we will be able to revisit this decision during Summer I and have the option, in the event that things are better, to add face-to-face courses. We want our faculty to have plenty of time to prepare for summer delivery online.
As I’ve said, safety is still job No. 1 right now. Campus closures are at the heart of our social-distancing efforts, including the cancellation of musical, civic and sporting events. There is no employee travel at all right now, and all but a few of our staff and faculty are working from home. Everyone has email access and are checking their campus phones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Our students can use your help. Whether sheltering in place in our dorms, or staying in apartments or family homes, a good many of our students are facing the pressures of loss of jobs, and emergency food, housing and living expenses. The COVID-19 Resources page on our website addresses some solutions for all, but you can personally help with a gift to our Emergency Student Fund through the NCTC Foundation. We have shared over $30,000 over the last few weeks with students in need, and anticipate even greater need in the coming weeks so every dollar counts.
Finally, thank you for your support. From our alumni, friends, donors and amazing family of employees, the support in time, dollars and kindness has been an overwhelming gift. At a time when isolation and distancing are the prominent themes, we have never been closer. We are working from abundance of caution and proactively seeking solutions to make this time not one of “stopping down,” but moving forward with learning and achievement.
On behalf of the Board of Regents and NCTC leadership, I wish you a safe journey and robust health and blessings. We’re looking forward to seeing you face to face very soon.
Brent Wallace joined North Central Texas College in fall 2011 as the vice president of instruction/chief academic officer. He has served as chancellor and chief executive officer since 2014.
