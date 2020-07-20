I would to begin by expressing appreciation for everyone’s patience, consideration and support of North Central Texas College and our students during these challenging times. Our continued dedication to our values and principles of education have made us one of the greatest community colleges in the state of Texas, and in my opinion, the nation.
So many questions continue to arise every day as new data is provided by local government and health organizations. Our work to provide quality courses online during the summer months has been met with good enrollment numbers equal to that of last year; however, we continue to see statewide enrollments for the fall down by 30-40%.
In light of Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent executive orders, and in our efforts to move the college closer to “normal” operations, we have been met with increased cases of COVID-19 in all of our service area in the last two weeks. It is clear that fall 2020 is not going to be normal and in fact will be very different from years past.
That being said the fall semester is quickly upon us and we must make decisions regarding the fall 2020 semester to give time to faculty and staff to plan accordingly. Already, 75% of courses have been placed online, hybrid or synchronous, still leaving choices for students who prefer face to face instruction.
NCTC had originally planned to resume in-person campus operations in three distinct phases this summer. However, given the increased restrictions, increase numbers of COVID-19 cases in the service area, new governmental requirements, guidelines from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, and National Junior College Athletics Association changes, we are making the following changes.
Beginning Aug. 3, NCTC will return all employees to on-site work at a level not to exceed half of full-time employees in a given area. This phase will include additional employees who can begin to offer limited on-campus services made available by appointment only. These services will be identified based upon the advice of public health officials, the college’s business needs and the input of individual departments. This work plan will continue throughout the entirety of the fall 2020 semester. This phase will constitute a workweek of 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. This allows for cleaning staff to have Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for further sanitization and cleaning.
NCTC has adopted a new interim regulation through #CampusClear for the fall semester that requires employees and students, prior to returning, to self-certify that within the last 14 days they have not been positive for the coronavirus, do not have COVID-19 symptoms, and have not been in the presence of anyone known to be positive for the coronavirus. If the answer to any of these questions is “yes,” that individual will be required to notify NCTC, self-isolate for 14 days and return to campus only if symptom-free at the end of that period.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, NCTC has plans in place in the event a NCTC employee or student tests positive for the virus. Those testing positive for the coronavirus will receive appropriate treatment and place themselves in self-isolation as dictated by evidence-based public health protocols for the control of infectious disease. This will be conducted in conjunction with local medical and public health professionals, and where possible, those testing for the coronavirus will complete their self-isolation at their permanent residence.
NCTC will not be bringing athletic programs back in the fall 2020. The NJCAA has moved most of the competition to the spring, and given our limited dorm space, we feel it is unsafe to allow Bonner Hall to be open. This also means that food services will not be available for the fall semester.
To safeguard our campus communities, travel will be restricted between campuses and the college has adopted a face mask/face coverings policy requiring accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; college employees and students are required to wear a mask or other appropriate cloth face covering over the mouth and nose at all times in college buildings or within other indoor college facilities.
Further, we anticipate that on-campus events also will be limited during the fall semester and all business and Board of Regents meetings will be conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a very fluid situation. In these unprecedented times, you may have many questions. Our planning continues to evolve, as we gather and adapt to new information, but I am committed to updating you every step of the way. NCTC’S success always has relied on our ability to work as a team. We are in this together and will come out of this even stronger.
Go Lions!
Brent Wallace joined North Central Texas College in fall 2011 as the vice president of instruction/chief academic officer. He has served as chancellor and chief executive officer since 2014.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.