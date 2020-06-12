Flag Day is a patriotic holiday to be celebrated as we do Memorial and Veterans Day on June 14 each year. As an Air Force veteran, I can testify that our flag is a significant symbol and many have lost their lives while defending it. Flag Day is our time to honor those in the armed forces and our veterans who have served for our freedom. The flag symbolizes our freedom and unity as a nation.
The first flag was sewn by Betsy Ross, a Philadelphia seamstress. Legend has it she worked with a committee of George Washington and Benjamin Franklin to design and produce the flag with 13 strips and stars to represent the 13 colonies fighting for independence in 1776. Each star had to be individually cut out and sewn on. John Adams made the motion for the adoption of the stars and stripes as the national flag in 1777.
Americans believe that our love for the flag started in 1776 with the Revolution War. At that time flags were used as identification of military presence and communication. The change of the image of the flag from military equipment to a symbol of our patriotism actually started with the Civil War in 1861. It was President Harry S. Truman who officially declared June 14 as the Flag Day holiday. Over the years, schools and communities were the first to begin celebrating the holiday.
The colors of the flag are symbolic. Red signifies hardiness and valor; white represents purity and innocence; and blue embodies vigilance, perseverance and justice. The flag has 13 horizontal stripes, seven red alternating with six white. The stripes signify the original 13 colonies and the stars represent the 50 states of the Union. The stars should be displayed in the upper left when a flag is hung on a wall or in a window. The flag should never touch anything beneath it, especially the ground as it is considered disgraceful and disrespectful.
Our flag is our symbol of freedom and it is our privilege to honor and respect it. You will see the military salute and the public place their right hand over their heart as the flag passes by. As a veteran, I will always stand to honor and salute the flag, sometimes with tears in my eyes as I mourn and remember the sacrifice to protect it. When the flag flies it reminds me of the freedom I have today and because it flies, I can wake up each day and make my own choices. Our flag represents America, truly the land of the free.
Tamera Whitlow is a licensed vocational nurse, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and coordinator of the “We Honor Veterans” program at Home Hospice of Cooke County.
