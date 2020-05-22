Memorial Day commemorates the men and women who died while in the battlefields for their country. We want to observe and memorize these veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. It is a time for remembering those who gave their life so that we could have the luxuries and freedom that we enjoy today.
If you have ever been to a Memorial Day parade, you might have been given a red poppy made from paper. The wearing of the poppy was started on Memorial Day in the United States to symbolize those we lost in the World War I. When the war was over in November 1918, it was a cold and disconsolate winter; the red poppy was one of the first plants to reappear across the battlefields after the war. God has ways of cleaning the canvas of fighting and death to a beautiful flowing field of red poppies for our remembrance and healing to begin.
The beauty of the fields of red poppies has inspired several famous poems we refer to this day in remembering our veterans. John McCrae wrote “In Flanders Fields;" he was a Canadian soldier and physician in the World War I. His description of the poppy was a war reality with his description of the dead buried in the Flanders fields and the poppies that blew between the crosses, row after row. American professor and humanitarian Monia Michael wrote “We shall keep the faith,” a poem describing the war and the red poppy honoring the dead. She soon became known as “The Poppy Lady.”
In remembering the fallen, we also want to remember the loved ones at this time. We want to show them gratefulness for the precious gift that they have given so that we have our freedom. Home Hospice would like to say thank you to those men and women who paid the ultimate price, life. We are deeply grateful and we will always remember the sacrifices of our nation’s heroes.
Tamera Whitlow, of Home Hospice of Cooke County, is a licensed vocational nurse and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. For information about Home Hospice's veterans’ programs, contact Whitlow at 940-665-9891.
