“Time Out” is a weekly program at the Stanford House senior activity center designed to help caregivers of loved ones who have some type of dementia. Each Wednesday caregivers can leave their patient from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stanford House, 401 W. Garnett St. Caregivers are then free to shop, have lunch with a friend or just enjoy free time knowing this loved one is being cared for. The program benefits those suffering from Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. It is a small group setting where participants can socialize and have fun.
A typical day begins with visiting over coffee and an active game such as horseshoes, ring toss or table bowling. Reminiscence is an important next activity. I set up a table display of items designed with a central theme for participants and volunteers to share a memory about. These might include fall activities, Broadway musicals or childhood games, etc. Clients also like word games where they finish a well-known old saying or quote. All is designed to provide mental stimulation, build confidence and have fun.
Snack time is next, followed by some type of seated activity. It may be dominoes, chicken foot or a simple craft. Music is an activity that all seem to enjoy. We have a group of volunteers who take turns coming and playing the piano or guitar for the group. It may be old-time favorite songs or hymns. I will always remember one participant who might not have said five words all morning until music time. This he would stand up and sing every word of well-known hymns or childhood favorites. Lunch time follows music and then more seated activities such as bingo, balloon toss or penny ante.
Since participants function at different levels, we try to plan skill-appropriate activities. The program is very flexible but laughter and having fun is always important. I have been director of the “Time Out” program since spring 2003 but was involved in the program in its beginning as a Soroptimist member and county AgriLife Extension agent working with older adults. The Soroptimist club of Gainesville owned a friendship house for older adults to participate in various activities. When the Stanford House opened, we closed Friendship House so participants would go to the Stanford House. Soroptimist began to search for a needed service project. Texoma Council of Governments had helped Sherman start a dementia program. We found that over 6 million Americans had problems with Alzheimer’s. At that time no help was available for caregivers in the area.
In 1993 “Time Out” was officially opened with the help of the Area Agency on Aging of Texoma, a TCOG-affiliated program. The first director was Enola Newland from the agency. Several women have served as director including one of our current volunteers, Marcelle Rogers, who was involved as a volunteer in its beginning. The Soroptimist club continues to operate “Time Out” with the help of the Stanford House. Lunch is provided by Soroptimist and Stanford House participants. An Alzheimer’s caregiver support group also takes place once a month at the Stanford House. This group meets from 9-10:30 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month and is led by Tayabba Ravjani, a social worker at Gainesville Health and Rehabilitation Center. The support group allows caregivers to share ideas, experiences and seek solutions together. It allows them to see they are not alone or the only one dealing with similar problems.
Volunteers are devoted people who want to help. Each participant is different with different personalities. We have come to love each one as we share and have fun together. If you have a loved one with dementia problems, we urge you to call me at 940-665-4472 or 940-736-4365. Caregivers can bring their loved one and visit “Time Out” to see how the program functions.
Evelyn Yeatts is director of the “Time Out” program hosted by the Soroptomist Club of Gainesville each week at the Stanford House.
