The staff of the Register is interested in collecting your memories of the 1969 moon landing for an upcoming news feature.
“One small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.” Fifty years ago, on July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong became the first person to step foot on the Moon after he and Buzz Aldrin landed the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle on the lunar surface.
If you remember that day, let us know! We’re collecting short written accounts of what our readers remember for possible inclusion in an upcoming feature story. Make sure to include how old you were, where you were when you found out about the landing and how it affected you. Email your memories to m.graynews@gmail.com or mail a letter to The Gainesville Daily Register, ATTN: Moon Landing, P.O. Box 309, Gainesville, TX 76241.
