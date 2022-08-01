It is that time of year again — teachers and staff are preparing classrooms, parents are quarreling with their kids over clothes and school supplies and the rest of us are itching for Friday Night Lights.
We at the Register embrace the advent of the 2022-23 school year across Cooke County. We are keen to resume writing stories about bright students, hard working teachers, class projects and, as we noted above, high school sports.
It’s been a long, hot, dry summer and we’re ready to write about some fun stuff.
We share with you, Dear Reader, the hope that teachers, students, staff and administrators can get on with their work free of outside complications and with minimal (or no) intrusion from COVID-19.
If there is any trepidation, it comes from the looming fall electoral races and return of the Legislature in January. As you no doubt read in Tuesday’s print edition and on the Register’s website, there are troubling signs that Republicans may stick their noses even deeper into the governance of local school districts and classrooms. It’s not enough that the state cuts aid to local districts whenever their local tax revenues improve; now they insist that parents are being shut out of the children’s educations.
This is nonsense, of course. If you don’t believe us, ask any teacher or administrator if they would welcome more volunteer help from parents. The answer would be a resounding “YES!” Educators would love to have more engaged parents.
There is a small, but hard, core of parents out there who are sure that children are being taught some heinous ideologies as part of some kind of social conspiracy. It’s not true, of course, but there are politicians in Texas who are glad to inflame these misguided passions.
We are a republic. We elect fellow citizens to local school boards to oversee how our children are educated and how our tax dollars are spent. They take these responsibilities seriously. We don’t say they are always right, but we do say they act in what they feel are the best interests of the students.
We at the Register will do our best to hold these folks to account; however, mostly we wish for a happy and constructive 2022-23 school year — as well as several local high school teams competing for state championships. We plan to cover the schools as best we can, and we’re glad to have news and photo submissions for the stuff we miss.
We do not plan, however, to pander to fearmongers and made up stuff.
