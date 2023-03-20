Liberty Crossing and Camp Howze are about to spring back to life in very profitable ways, both for their new occupants and local taxpayers.
The Cooke County Commissioners Court voted Monday to follow the lead of the Gainesville City Council and other taxing districts by approving tax incentives to bring Tractor Bob’s, a farm equipment supplier, to the long-derelict outlet mall along Interstate 35 near the Red River.
Tractor Bob’s owner Neil Snow told the court that he would have 300 full-time employees at the site, making at least $20 per hour with good benefits.
“I think, in a couple years, we’ll have this facility completely staffed and we’ll be looking in expansion. Tractor Bob’s is fully committed. We want to move to our corporate office to this location. I want to come here to Gainesville, and be part of this community.”
An even bigger development got the court’s OK on Monday as well. The county agreed to a 25-year arrangement to develop the Camp Howze site into a rail park, right next to Tractor Bob’s. The county, city of Gainesville, North Central Texas College and the hospital district could have over $600 million added to their tax bases in the next two-and-a-half decades; in exchange, they have all agreed to pay half of the increased property tax collections into a fund that would reimburse developers for road, sewer, water and other improvements.
We have outlined the TIRZ arrangements on page 1 of today’s Register. A jump from $174,000 per year in taxable value up over $600 million means much better tax collections for the city and county — even with the 50 percent arrangement.
That should both mitigate future property tax hikes and improve local services, hire more teachers and the like.
We at the Register think that turning these vacant, derelict properties into humming centers of trade and sources of good paying jobs is a terrific idea. That this will also improve tax collections and possibly hold off future tax hikes is even better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.