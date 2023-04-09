We at the Register are a bit perplexed.
Republican legislators are mulling bills that would tell district attorneys, county attorneys and school districts how to do their jobs, or at least parts of their jobs.
Why, exactly?
Authored by New Braunfels Republican state Sen. Donna Campbell, SB 2368 would ban school districts from going to four-day weeks. Gainesville ISD decided on just such a schedule for the 2023-24 year. Gainesville’s elected school board voted to do so after public meetings, extensive study and consulting with parents and staff.
SB 20, by Houston Republican state Sen. Joan Huffman, would grant legislators power to remove county attorneys and district attorneys who use their own discretion in doing their own jobs, jobs they were elected to by their fellow citizens. Jobs they could be voted out of should they not satisfy said citizens.
What’s odd is that their party’s leaders — Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton, among others — have made their reputations by fighting off federal government oversight. And now they feel the need to impose their influence on local governments from all the way down in Austin.
State Sen. Drew Springer (R-Munster) correctly pointed out that Gainesville ISD did it’s due diligence with the pubic before voting for a four-day week. We hope that means he’ll vote against the four-day bill. We also hope that Rep. David Spiller (R-Jacksboro), our man on the House side, votes against it as well should it make through the Senate.
And as far as the bill pressuring county attorneys goes, we’ll just point out that Cooke County Attorney Ed Zielinski just prosecuted three PRO Gainesville members for walking into traffic during a protest march. He and the protesters will argue the merits of that one again soon, but Ed went by the book when some may argue that a bit discretion might have been warranted. We cite it only as evidence that our county attorney appears to be following the law just fine without threats from Austin.
We at the Register ask, once again, for the legislature to concentrate on putting that whopping big $32 billion surplus to good use this session. How about working on property tax relief, helping local schools find and keep good help and maybe spending some more money to improve broadband coverage in Cooke County and the rest of rural Texas?
Those seems like much better uses of our legislators’ time.
