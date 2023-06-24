The Gainesville ISD board has started deliberating about tax rates and budgets for the new fiscal year, just as the Cooke County Commissioners Court and every other council and school board must over the next several weeks. We at the Register hope they remain as frugal and conscious of our burdensome property taxes as they have been over the last several years.
We also acknowledge that it won’t be easy, and we are likely to be less than fully satisfied with what they all come up with. It’s the nature of a republic: we expect good schools, smooth roads and constant public safety, but we complain when we are taxed for them. It’s the same everywhere.
As much as we want the city of Gainesville to replace all of those potholed roads and guttered intersections, We at the Register know that costs money and takes time. City officials hear the same gripes we do about city streets and — trust us — they’d love to expand the replacement program they started on the Eastside; unfortunately, the dearth of state help and discontent over already high property taxes means it will take several years to get our streets up to snuff.
We also want our local school districts to provide the same learning experiences enjoyed by kids in Dallas, Austin and elsewhere. We’d love for Era ISD to be able to make long overdue renovations, just as we’d be tickled to see Gainesville ISD update the junior high campus. That’s going to be tough, as local voters won’t approve bonds to pay for the work and the state routinely takes money back from local districts which collect revenues it deems to be too high.
Make no mistake: We at the Register agree that something needs to be done about property taxes.
We hope that the Texas legislature will come up with sensible reforms in this summer’s special session that don’t squeeze school districts and local governments.
That is unlikely to be the case, though.
Gainesville and Cooke County are growing — with that comes the need for more classrooms, fixed up roads, more water and sewer treatment, broadband access and all the other stuff we rely on day-to-day.
Despite all that, our local representatives are forced to address increasing local needs without increasing revenue. Again, we think it would be great if the state was more responsive to the needs of Cooke and other rural counties, but we aren’t holding our breath until that time comes.
We at the Register ask you, Dear Reader, to be patient with our elected representatives — the local ones, at least. Yes, they should be sparing when it comes to spending our money; however, all of the aforementioned stuff we expect costs money. It’s only fair that we listen to these folks before we decide if they are wasting our tax dollars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.