We find America on the cusp of yet another wave of COVID-19 hospitializations and deaths, thanks to a new variant called Omicron.
We here at the Register can’t tell you just how present this new strain is in North Texas because we don’t know; however, we are reasonably certain it’s coming if, in fact, it’s not already here. We’ve read that it’s not quite as bad as previous strains, but that it is still pretty bad.
Schools are letting out for the holidays, which we hope will mitigate the spread throughout Cooke County. We also hope to see more people wearing masks to help contain the spread of not just the coronavirus, but also the good old fashioned flu virus. We were hit with the latter last week and it was no joke.
In the coming weeks, the Register will once again keep close tabs on the local spread of the coronavirus, in hopes that we find it isn’t killing as many people as before, or even making them as sick as many people were in late summer of this year.
With that in mind, the Register will also start nagging you, Dear Reader, to get vaccinated! If you have been vaccinated, get a booster! These are simple acts of health maintenance, personal responsibility and civic-mindedness that we struggle to understand why so many people are so Hellbent on not geting them.
More people better able to tolerate the symptoms of COVID-19 mean less impact on society. We are deal- ing with a virus strain that our bodies have not been exposed to before. It’s not the common cold, it’s not measles and it’s not the flu we get vaccinated against each year.
Vaccines condition our bodies to better handle COVID-19. They don’t kill people or give them gout or deprive them of their liberty. They are valuable
to building that herd immunity that so many anti- maskers and anti-vaxxers like to go on and on and on about. They’re good things.
So, again, please go get vaccinated!
