As you no doubt read on the front page of today’s Register, there is a serious teacher shortage in Gainesville ISD. It’s not just that the district can’t find enough licensed teachers — it can’t find enough substitutes to fill in until it finds enough licensed teachers.
This problem has been coming for years, the result of rural districts like Gainesville, Valley View, Muenster, Sivells Bend, Callisburg and others having to compete with Dallas, Fort Worth, Denton and other districts in the Metroplex that pay much better.
It’s complicated by a state funding formula that punishes school districts for rising property tax collections, plus the Legislature’s obsession with creating new exemptions from local school levies every two years.
The shortage is also endemic of a larger problem in our society. The lockdowns in 2020 — necessitated by the then-mysterious and still-fatal COVID-19 — gave working people an extended break to really think about work-life balance. Many of these folks began to question just much they are worth in the labor market, how long of a commute is reasonable and what kind of life they want at work and at home.
Now, imagine being the superintendent in Gainesville or Muenster or any other district in Cooke County. You can’t compete on wages and teachers are not willing to commute an hour each way anymore to work for you because they like smaller classrooms and quieter towns.
That’s the spot our schools find themselves in as the 2022-23 school year approaches.
There is no easy answer to all this. Even if local districts wanted to raise property taxes to improves wages and benefits, the aforementioned political realities would make that all but impossible.
Cooke County’s looming housing boom will undoubtedly bring new teachers here to live in the next decade, but the extra instructional capacity will be offset by the demand on more kids in our schools. It’s a conundrum.
For now, all we can do is pitch in and help our schools as best we can. Every district in Cooke County could use substitute teachers. These districts would be more than happy to work around your availability, subjects of interest and the like. Call your local district office and see what they need. If you can help, then please do so.
We at the Register imagine you and the kids you help will each be better for it.
