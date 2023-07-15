It’s Texas. It’s July. It’s 105 degrees most days.
There’s nothing We at the Register or you, Dear Reader, can do about those facts. It’s gonna be this hot through Labor Day.
That means air conditioners are running full-tilt around the clock and sucking up electricity from our state’s precarious (at times) power grid. Higher electrical bills notwithstanding, our most immediate concerns are brownouts or blackouts in the heat of the day. ERCOT insists the grid is up to the job, as it was last summer; however, some of us are still thawing out from suffering through February 2021’s winter blast in the dark.
Since our leaders don’t think we need to back up our power supply by staying connected to the rest of the Lower 48, that means it is incumbent upon ALL OF US to be mindful of our electricity consumption.
Turn up or turn off your thermostat when you leave for work.
Don’t leave the TV on if you’re not watching it.
Turn off lights when you leave the room.
And it might be a good idea for our big retailers — looking at you, WalMart — to not keep their places frigid around the clock.
Yes, we know none of these gestures — in and of themselves — will save the power grid from collapse; however, if we ALL do these things we might just buy ourselves a bit more time in the cool, not suffocating hot, surroundings of home when we try to get some sleep.
We at the Register hate trying to sleep at night when it’s 90 degrees outside the house and 89 degrees inside the house. Please don’t make us have to do that.
