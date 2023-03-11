We at the Register support more state funding for water and broadband improvements.
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan introduced bills this week to establish constitutionally protected programs to tackle two of the state’s biggest infrastructure needs: drinking water and reliable, high-speed internet access.
The Texas Broadband Infrastructure Fund (HB9) would create a $5B fund to expand high speed broadband access across the state, go with the $600 million already set aside by Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar to map out areas of need and provide grants to build up local fiber and wireless networks. Several municipalities — including Cooke County — are looking for money to expand fiber and wireless to cover over 90 percent of their homes and businesses.
According to the Texas Tribune report on Page 5 of today’s Register, “Last year, 2,457 boil-water notices were issued across the state and reservoir levels, exacerbated by the drought and heat, dropped to 67% capacity.” That means our existing water supply and our ability to effectively treat it needs help. The Texas Water Fund (HB 10) would address another pressing need: the continued availability of potable water across Texas as more and more housing and commercial developments draw down the state’s reservoirs and aquifers. That fund would address the state’s current water supply and infrastructure, as well as examine the possibility of sourcing water out-of-state.
Should each bill clear the Legislature, they would have to be codified into the Texas state constitution by popular vote. The prospects for the water fund look good — recently polling by Texas 2036 suggested strong public support for improving the state’s water infrastructure. We hope broadband passes as well, because Cooke County and a lot of other places are to have trouble attracting new industries (and jobs) without reliable, high-speed internet access.
We at the Register urge you to contact Rep. David Spiller (512-463-0526) and State Sen. Drew Springer (940-580-1770) and let them know that Texas needs to get serious about broadband and water policies.
