We at the Register are thinking about change these days, as we listen to work crews hammer away in the old Register building on East California Street. Within the next few months, we will have a new landlord and a new office in the same old spot. It comes with some annoyance — paint fumes, mostly — but we think the change is a good thing.
Huffing paint fumes is a small price to pay, we suppose.
The change we’d really like to see would take place in Austin. Yes, you guessed it, Dear Reader: we’re rather dissatisfied with our Legislature as it winds down its business for the biennium.
Let us start by pointing out some of the good changes which appear to be coming from this session. Property tax relief will take up a lot of the much-ballyhooed $32 billion state surplus, but we’d say it’s worth it. Property taxes are too high in Texas. We wish the legislature had also moved to diversify the taxing options for local schools and governments, too, but credit where it’s due.
The legislature has also moved to improve pay and pensions for public school teachers and other state employees — again, well done. Contrary to popular assumptions, public employees make diddly squat and get mediocre benefits. These moves will make it easier for Gainesville and other Cooke County school districts to attract — and keep — teachers and other staff.
The Texas House has approved expanding Medicaid benefits for young mothers, another smart move; however, it would have been even smarter to accept the federal Medicaid expansion. More people enjoying better health and less anxiety about skyrocketing out-of-pocket medical costs is always a good thing. Alas, we’ll have to settle for a slice, rather than a whole loaf, on that one.
And it appears the legislature is serious about the need for fixing the state’s water infrastructure and expanding broadband access to rural Texas, so — again — good on ‘em for that.
And now, on to the bad stuff. For the life of us, We at the Register don’t understand how Texas Republicans, those proud defenders against federal overreach, are so disposed toward telling local elected officials how to do their jobs.
There have been bills this session — still in play, we believe — to tell John Warren and Ed Zielinski and the rest of the elected District Attorneys and County Attorneys around Texas what they can’t and can’t do in their jobs.
There have been even more proposals to tell Gainesville, Callisburg and other school districts what they can have on their library shelves and whether or not they can treat trans students with the care and respect these children need.
Still other measures would prevent parents from making certain health and mental care decisions with — or on behalf of — their own children.
We agree with you, Dear Reader, that the Second Amendment assures you of the right to own a gun. However, we don’t understand why the Legislature could not at least consider anything resembling a reasonable gun law — like age requirements for semi-automatic weapons or mandatory background checks before all gun sales (even the ones at gun shows).
We have failed to mention that a special session is likely this summer for, of all things, school choice. The right to a public education is guaranteed in the Texas state constitution: “Article 7, Sec. 1. SUPPORT AND MAINTENANCE OF SYSTEM OF PUBLIC FREE SCHOOLS. A general diffusion of knowledge being essential to the preservation of the liberties and rights of the people, it shall be the duty of the Legislature of the State to establish and make suitable provision for the support and maintenance of an efficient system of public free schools.”
School choice advocates want to allow parents who home school or send their kids to private schools to take back some of the taxes they pay to the aforementioned Gainesville, Callisburg and other school districts. Public education — the greatest leveler and provider of opportunity in the history of the civilized world — could be degraded even further by a bill supported by less than half of Texas voters. Why, we ask?
We can’t believe how much time was wasted this spring on stoking the culture wars and clawing back power from local governments — duly elected local governments, mind you.
Don’t these actions (or inactions) fly in the face of everything state Republican leaders preach from the stump? Sure, the GOP is always going to fight gun control with the support of most of its party members. But what about the rest of it?
Don’t legislators want healthy, educated Texans? Well, We at the Register very much want healthy, educated Texans. We didn’t get the changes we need out of Austin this session, and that’s why we’re not happy.
