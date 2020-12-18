It’s Election Day once again, a chance for you to exercise your right to choose your own government.
Today, Saturday, Dec. 19, voters in Senate District 30 – that includes Cooke County – will choose between two candidates to represent the area north and west of the Metroplex in the Texas State Senate. It’s a runoff contest, meaning these two were the top vote-getters from the special election in September.
If you haven’t already, we at the Register hope you’ll go vote today at your home precinct. Our election guide in today’s issue will help you find where to vote.
And when you go, please remember to wear a mask.
The pandemic coronavirus continues to ravage Cooke County and surrounding areas. Most of the counties in Senate District 30 have recorded dozens to hundreds of new confirmed cases in just the last two weeks, the Texas Tribune reported Thursday, Dec. 17. Cooke County officials have tallied 26 deaths so far and are tracking 265 active infections according to data released Friday morning, Dec. 18.
That could affect our election, too. Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison, a Republican, expressed to our staff this week that her pollworkers are no more immune to the virus than anyone else. Do we want to have plenty of polling staff on Election Day? Or do we want to make Pam scramble for replacements if some experienced pollworkers get sick with COVID-19, fall under quarantine or decline to work this election because they’re at higher risk if they do catch the coronavirus?
That’s an easy question to answer. But it’s why Pam is asking us to wear masks to vote.
Poll workers are as essential to the American way of life as grocery clerks, nurses and teachers, yet they are just as vulnerable as the rest of us to infection. We wear masks to shop for groceries and Christmas gifts so our grocery clerks and small business employees have a better shot at stay healthy. We wear masks to go to church so our pastor and fellow worshipers have less of a chance of ending up in the hospital. In the same way, we can help protect our pollworkers, and ultimately our American form of self-government, by wearing masks when we go to the polls, too.
As always, “masking up” before casting your ballot is a request, not a requirement. You cannot be barred from exercising your right to vote simply for not wearing a mask. Most folks, though, are able to wear a mask for the few minutes it takes to vote in Cooke County, and even those who forget their own mask will be offered a complimentary mask when they enter their polling place.
Masking up is simply a common courtesy under these unique circumstances. It shows respect for the effort our county’s pollworkers put in to ensure a free and fair election. It’s such a small request, too.
So let’s give Pam a listen. She’s asking us to mask up, just for a few minutes, on just one day. Let’s do it.
