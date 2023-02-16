On today’s front page, We at the Register have featured the problems Cooke County and local governments across Texas are having with finding and keeping good help.
We hope that our local story and its excellent companion piece from The Texas Tribune helped show you, Dear Reader, of some of the complications that public agencies face each day, many of which aren’t apparent to you or us or our neighbors.
Finding people to work at the sewer plant or the night shift at the jail is gettting tougher and tougher to do, despite these agencies’ efforts to offer competitive salaries and benefits.
There are a lot of societal reasons for it, beyond the knee-jerk assumptions of some of us old timers who think these kids don’t want to work today. The cost of living for young people starting out today is astronomically higher than it was for Gen Xers and Baby Boomers. And the COVID lockdown gave a lot of people a lot of time to think about long commutes, juggling two or three jobs and having enough time with loved ones -- all factors in deciding whether or not a promised salary is worth the amount of time and effort required to do a given job.
The Sheriff’s Office, the city of Gainesville, Valley View, Muenster and the other local governments all have the same labor needs, and they are competing with the private sector. Try to remember when you decide you’re getting good value for your taxes.
