So, Gainesville ISD starts its new four-day week Tuesday.
The district voted in February to go to a four-day week in 2023-24 after several months of studying the matter and sounding out parents, teachers and other community members. One of the primary benefits touted was improved teacher recruiting and retention. And that appears to be the case, with Superintendent DesMontes Stewart and his team seeing an uptick in strong candidates for administration and classroom posts.
The Texas Senate looked this spring at preventing school districts from going to four-day weeks. That bid ultimately failed on the House side.
State Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, cast doubt on the need for the law, citing existing accountability standards for the state’s public schools.
“I think that the system is in there to make sure (districts) are doing the things that achieve the best education results,” Springer said.
Gainesville ISD Superintendent DesMontes Stewart also spoke against the bill, stating that it would have added days to the instructional calendar and “... further contribute to an already declining talent pool in our profession.”
So, now that it appears the Legislature isn’t going to try to control Gainesville and other Cooke County districts even more than it already does, it’s time to see if this big change is going to work.
Ideally, teachers can use Mondays to catch up on grading, continuing education and communication with parents. Administrators will have more time for staff development, paperwork and communication with parents, too.
Given that the district has had an easier time this summer with filling vacancies, it would appear that the new schedule is working -- so far.
We at the Register will keep a close eye on this; however, we do hope this big change is a good one for the district, its staff, the parents and -- most importantly -- the kids.
