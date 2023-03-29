It’s only a few weeks until Medal of Honor Week returns to Gainesville and We at the Register couldn’t be more pleased. This year’s events run April 19-22, starting with the motorcade from DFW Wednesday and wrapping up with Saturday’s downtown parade and book signings at the Gainesville Civic Center. Organizers tell us preparations are going smoothly. They have plenty of volunteers, lots of tickets sold for the dinners and entries for the parade.
We seem to draw the same recipients year in, year out — Doc Ballard, Melvin Morris, Mike Fitzmaurice and a few others — and they all do us great honors with their attendance. It’s not often folks in small towns get to rub elbows with honest-to-God American heroes, hear their stories and express their gratitude and respect for these men.
We at the Register wonder, however, how we could get more recipients to come to our fine city to see just how much we value their service and sacrifices. The M of H committee works year-round to raise money and stage these events, so we don’t think it’s a lack of effort that keeps some recipients away.
Maybe it’s generational? Maybe the younger recipients see their service differently than their older comrades? Maybe they don’t like parades as much as the others? What can we do to communicate to them just how welcome they are, or what their participation would mean to both their older comrades and us citizens who line up to see them?
We certainly don’t begrudge any recipient who chooses not to participate. Everyone’s busy these days and we all know how life usually finds ways to keep us focused on those things we have to do, as opposed to those things we want to do.
We at the Register don’t know the answer; however, we are more than ready, willing and able to help in anyway we can. And we’re sure that you, Dear Reader, would love to see more Medal recipients every year. We’re all willing to pitch in and help.
The Medal of Honor committee meets Monday evenings at the civic center. As we stated above, things are pretty well solidified for this year’s celebration; however, the committee meets monthly the rest of the year. Maybe it’s time more of us turn up for some of those meetings and ask what we can do to help. Keep an eye on www.medalofhonorhostcity.com and the Register for news about meetings and ways you can do your bit for this very worthy endeavor.
Medal of Honor Week brings out the best in our community. Let’s figure out how we can show that to more people — Medal of Honor recipients and fellow citizens alike.
