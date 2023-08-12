We at the Register have been fairly cranky toward the Legislature this year, so we think it’s important to commend our state representatives and senators when they do us some tangible good.
North Central Texas College Chancellor will get a lot more money over the next two years to do more job training and education delivery, thanks to a $680 million funding increase approved for community colleges statewide in the 2024-25 budget cycle.
That’s good work by the Legislature and good value for all of us Cooke County taxpayers.
Why, you may ask? Cooke County is growing. More employers are coming here. More families are moving here, too.
The labor labor pool of construction workers, industrial workers, clerical workers, nurses and the like is getting squeezed more and more and more. We need people who can build things and care for us — as well as themselves — and pay taxes.
NCTC is essential to training these folks up to do these jobs. The college can help someone get a GED, learn to weld or become a nurse without breaking their bank. It will allow our high school graduates to knock out a lot of the classes they need to get their four-year degrees without taking out tens of thousands of debt to get a four-year degree from UNT or UT or Texas A& M.
A deeper, better pool of local workers means better wages and better chances of our kids choosing to stay here, make homes and pay taxes.
That’s how Gainesville will eventually afford to replace its decrepit side streets. It will help the local school districts cover their bills and meet the educational needs of our children. And it will allow the towns and county government pay competitive wages and hold on to good people.
We at the Register firmly believe that good work begets good work. This good work by the Legislature will enable more good work at NCTC that will benefit all of us.
