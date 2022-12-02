State officials said this week that the Texas electrical grid probably won’t fail the winter. We at the Register are heartened by their assurances ... well, somewhat anyway.
“(I) absolutely expect the lights to stay on,” said Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake.
“We are in a position where the elements that are within our control related to the reliability and the operational grade are as strong as they have ever been going into this winter season,” said Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas.
As reported on Page 1 of Friday’s Register by our colleague Ali Linan, Vegas and Lake cited the newly released Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy, or SARA, report by ERCOT that found that in most scenarios, the grid is stable enough to keep up with projected demand. Of course, the report states that if we get hit with another storm like the one that shut the state down for days in February 2021, then rolling blackouts are quite possible.
The men insist the Texas grid is better now, thanks to “changes the agency has made, including new weatherization requirements with accountability inspections, comprehensive mapping of natural gas resources and improved communication between state emergency response agencies, among others.”
Okay, guys. We really, really hope you’re right; however, we can’t help but think that maybe some kind of arrangement with U.S. national grid operators would be a good idea, too.
We asked Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick back in September about hooking back up to the national grid and he was emphatic: “Heck no, I don’t want anything to do with the federal government being in charge of our grid. We have a grid for a reason. We don’t need to be hooked to them,” Patrick said. “And let me tell you what, they’re gonna be in super big trouble with the woke, left, anti-fossil fuel (crowd) and the direction that they’re going. I mean, Bernie Sanders last week wouldn’t even allow a bill to come to the floor about a pipeline. These people have no clue of how they’re gonna destroy our economy and drive up prices for every citizen through their green New Deal.
“Renewables are fine as a bonus, to help clean the air and to reduce prices. But when I turn the light switch on, I don’t wanna be a third world country … we cannot be a strong economy if we can’t turn the lights on.”
And yet, Cooke County and much of the rest of Texas looked a lot like “a third world country” for several days after the last big winter blast.
The lights stayed on, however, for Senator Sanders and all the lefties in the other 49 states.
We’ll see how it all works out. We at the Register have our fingers crossed.
