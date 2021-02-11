As members of the 87th Texas Legislature are busy with the state’s business, we hope they’ll keep your interest in government transparency and accountability at the forefront.
Last session, in 2019, legislators enacted a disappointing change to the Texas Public Information Act such that you now have to visit each special taxing unit’s website to find their approved tax rates. The change eliminated the requirement that community colleges, emergency service districts and hospital districts publish a notice in the newspaper of their final tax rates. Instead, most of that information is only required to be posted to the taxing unit’s website.
But this year, legislators have a chance to safeguard your right to know what your government is doing.
Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake, has filed a bill to clarify what the state means by “business days” when specifying how soon a governmental entity must respond to requests made under the Texas Public Information Act. That might sound mundane at first glance, but it’s actually important, and here’s why.
Under normal circumstances, governing bodies must provide a requested record promptly or ask for a ruling from the attorney general’s office within 10 business days if they think it’s not supposed to be made public. But throughout the coronavirus pandemic, some local governments whose physical offices were closed have ignored that timeline. They cited guidance from the state attorney general’s office stating that if offices were closed to the public, that day didn’t count as a business day for public information purposes – even if employees were continuing to work remotely. That resulted in records requests being put on hold indefinitely.
We are happy to report that this hasn’t been the case with government entities in Cooke County from whom the Register has requested information. However, since the current law appears to be ambiguous, we agree it does need to be clarified so everyone knows the ground rules, so to speak.
Capriglione’s bill would add that necessary clarification. The proposed text of House Bill 1416 would define “business day” as any weekday that isn’t a national or state holiday, regardless of whether the physical offices are closed. If passed by the legislature, the change would go into effect for any information requests made on or after Sept. 1 of this year.
This is a straightforward clarification to empower you or others, like news media, who request records on your behalf. Another thing we like about this legislation is that the proposed change is nonpartisan – it benefits constituents of both parties – and sensible. It’s a change lawmakers on all sides can get behind, and you’ll be the one to benefit regardless of your political leanings.
If you agree with this simple proposal, it’s time to let your state legislators know. You can email, call or write your legislators using the information at the bottom of this page. Ask them to support House Bill 1416 to protect your right to know what your government is doing.
